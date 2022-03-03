Fun Town RV Officially Opens New Retail Location in Anna, Illinois

FORT WORTH, Texas , March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fun Town RV, LP – ("Fun Town RV"), the largest towable RV dealer in Texas, announced the opening of its new location in Anna, Illinois would be on March 3, 2022. Fun Town RV is excited and proud to start serving the Illinois communities with new and used RV sales. Along with providing excellent customer service to the local RV community. Visit us online at https://www.funtownrv.com/locations/anna The new location is located at 1450 E. Vienna St. and will be the first for Fun Town RV in Illinois. This new store, Fun Town RV Anna is located conveniently between the Fun Town RV Elkhart Excellence Center and the Fun Town RV Corporate Headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas. The store opening is March 3, 2022, and as always will have unbeatable deals that only Fun Town RV can offer. Fun Town RV Founder & CEO, Jarrod McGhee started with a dream to provide quality RVs to families while making them more affordable. McGhee said " In our plans for expansion to other communities around the US we chose Anna as our starting point to deliver not only excellent customer service but better deals on campers. There is a huge need for a company like Fun Town RV to provide and create jobs as well as offer competitive pricing on new and pre-owned campers to the tri-state area." Fun Town RV currently operates fourteen locations within Texas, Oklahoma, and Indiana, with plans to open as many as fifteen more in the next 2 to 3 years. Fun Town RV is always looking for RV professionals at all of our locations around the country. Those who are interested in joining a winning team may apply at funtownrv.com/careers.