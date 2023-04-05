Fun Utility Vehicles Global Market Report 2023: Rising Innovations in Automotive Sector Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fun Utility Vehicles Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027Segmented By Type, By Range, By End Use, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global fun utility vehicles (FUV) market may register impressive growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027, due to increasing demand for electric vehicles. Rising concerns regarding environmentally friendly vehicles will also drive the development of the global fun utility vehicles (FUV) market in the upcoming five years.

Increasing concerns regarding degrading environmental conditions and the depleting atmosphere is also significant reason that is anticipated to support the growth of the global fun utility vehicles (FUV) market in the next five years.

Rising Innovations in Automotive Sector Drive Market Growth

Rapidly growing advancements in vehicles are actively driving the growth of the global fun utility vehicle (FUV) market in the upcoming five years. Concerns for the environment, depleting resources, and surge in energy and power resource consumption are substantiating the growth of the global fun utility vehicles (FUV) market in the next five years. Exhaustive fumes and toxins released by diesel, petrol, and oil-based vehicles pose a major threat to the environment. To compensate for the non-renewable resources, the energy demands are majorly being derived by electric vehicles.



Electric vehicles are more popular among the young adult population with higher disposable incomes. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, In 2019, there were about 1.2 billion youth aged 15 to 24 years in the world, or 16 percent of the global population. These are the main customer base for FUV and thus substantially support the growth of the global sun utility vehicles (FUV) market in the upcoming five years.



Growing Concerns Regarding Environment Supports Market Growth

Excessive toxic and exhaustive gases released out of automobiles cause severe damage to the environment. Along with the government, the consumers are gaining concerns and are actively supporting the motions of saving the environment from growing pollution. A surge in demand for environment-friendly vehicles and other shifts in the preferences of the consumer toward electric vehicles supports the growth of the global fun utility vehicle (FUV) market in the upcoming five years.



Moreover, increasing investments in the electric vehicle charging infrastructure and localized vendors & charging unit suppliers are further aiding the growth of the global fun utility vehicle (FUV) market in the next five years. These vehicles are well-supported and run efficiently on chargeable batteries. Multiple charging units and the effective inclination of using electric energy over combustible fuel to charge the vehicles are facilitating the growth of the global fun utility vehicle (FUV) market in the future five years.

Report Scope:

In this report, global fun utility vehicles (FUV) market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

Fun Utility Vehicles (FUV) Market, By Type:

Two-Wheeled

Three-Wheeled Vehicle

Fun Utility Vehicles (FUV) Market, By Range:

Less than 50 Miles

50-100 Miles

Above 100 Miles

Fun Utility Vehicles (FUV) Market, By End Use:

Personal

Delivery

Others

Fun utility vehicles (FUV) Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

South Korea

Europe & CIS

& CIS France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Turkey

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) Market Outlook



7. North America Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) Market Outlook



8. Asia Pacific Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) Market Outlook



9. Europe & CIS Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) Market Outlook



10. South America Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends and Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About Us & Disclaimer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Arcimoto, Inc.

NIO

Li Auto Inc.

Guangzhou Xiaopeng Motors Technology Co Ltd

