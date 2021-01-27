FUN WINE® Announces Multiple Regional VP Hires As The Company Expands Distribution in the United States

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FUN WINE®, the innovative flavored wine brand announced today it has hired three Regional Vice-Presidents to meet anticipated demand for its new 'Better for You' products to be launched in the United States in the first quarter of 2021.

The new members of the FUN WINE® Operations Team include Kendy Ferrell (RVP Central States), Christopher Reed (RVP Southeastern States), and Larry Majchrzak (RVP Eastern States). The team will focus on building relationships with existing and new distributors, sharing the FUN WINE® story, and keeping FUN WINE® at the forefront of the US Market. The new RVPs will report to Stephen Yoder, who has been promoted to President of North American Operations.

Joe Peleg, Founder & CEO of FUN WINE®, exclaimed, "We are thrilled that in such a short time we have become the fastest-growing flavored wine beverage brand in the United States. As part of our expansion, we have hired Elenteny Imports to be our logistics force worldwide and newly appointed team members. FUN WINE® will continue nurturing relationships with key distributors and retailers."

Based in Miami, the FUN WINE® Company produces and markets low alcohol, lightly carbonated 'Better for You' everyday wine drinks in a portfolio of flavors distributed on six continents. FUN WINE® blends exciting flavors with unique fragrances and a touch of carbonation in artistic, recyclable bottles and cans currently available at chain retail, supermarkets, pharmacy, and c-store locations. FUN WINE® is built on four pillars: Innovation, Flavor, Packaging, and Price. Focused on eliminating the pretense often associated with traditional wine, Fun Wine® makes wine fun for every drinking age while keeping prices affordable for mass appeal.

