Fun Wine® Officially Launched During Art Basel Miami 2019

MIAMI, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 700 guests attended the official Fun Wine® launch during Art Basel at the National Hotel in Miami Beach alongside INLIST. Partygoers walked into "Flower Maiden" curated by artist and Fun Wine® Art Director, Miguel Paredes and enjoyed live performances by Geisha dancers, whimsical mermaids, a fashion show by For The Stars Fashion House & Karina Kay, and refreshing libations courtesy of Fun Wine®. The event wrapped up with a declaration by the City of Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Gongora, that December 5 is officially "INLIST" Day. The celebration continued at Miami's hot new party "Forget Me Not," which takes place at the Deck at Island Gardens.

Fun Wine

Inspired by Miami's distinct culture and graffiti art scene, Paredes created the design elements for Fun Wine®'s packaging which was displayed throughout the VIP experience during Art Basel. "We build our brand through art, fashion and music," says Paredes. Fun Wine® has won awards from "Best Packaging" by Beverage Industry Magazine to Silver medals at the World Wine Championship by Tastings.com.

The three award-winning flavors, Coconut Chardonnay, Strawberry Rose Moscato, and Red Sangria each have distinct creative and unique packaging. The Coconut Chardonnay depicts tropical flowers and birds making it perfect for Miami's endless summer. The Strawberry Rose Moscato is flamboyant with large lips covered in strawberries, and the Sangria has abstract patterns with a flamenco dancer surrounded by roses, symbolizing its Spanish origin. The Fun Wine® design elements feature Paredes' signature anime cat and monogram.

The company's CEO and founder Joe Peleg is a graduate of Cornell University Hospitality Management school and has been a key player in the international food and beverage industry over the last 30 years. Peleg created this niche brand to make wine more accessible, visually appealing, low calorie, refreshing and fun for consumers looking to try something new and exciting.

About Miguel Paredes, Chief Global Designer & Art Director:

Miguel Paredes is an artist and urban realist who combines the exhilarating sense of New York graffiti art with the skill and perceptiveness of a truly exceptional visionary. Paredes drew his inspiration from renowned pop artists such as Andy Warhol and Keith Haring and plunged headlong into the world of graffiti and pop art taking the name "Mist" as his moniker. Paredes ultimately opened his own gallery, Miguel Paredes Fine Art Gallery, in the Wynwood Arts District in Miami.

