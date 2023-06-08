FUNBOX® the World's Biggest Bounce Park® is Coming to Connecticut

For the Very First Time the World's Biggest Bounce Park® is Making its Way to the East Coast, and It's Bringing Non-Stop Fun all Summer Long

MILFORD, Conn., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FUNBOX® the World's Biggest Bounce Park® is finally making its way to the east coast, and it's bringing the ultimate outdoor adventure to Connecticut. Due to high demand, the FUNBOX franchise has rapidly expanded across the US, with locations popping up across California, Arizona, and Utah. Now, for the very first time, the "Instagram-worthy" theme park for kids is opening its doors in Milford at The Connecticut Post Mall on Friday June 9th, 2023.

FUNBOX is a 25,000-sq.-ft., inflatable playground filled with 10 play zones, including Tumble Temple, Marshmallow Mountain, Gumball's Gallop, and a giant obstacle course big enough for the whole family.

The World's Biggest Bounce Park will only be in Milford for a limited time, with Labor Day being your last chance to catch the fun.

The company's founder, Antonio Nieves, is a former foster youth whose passion is to advocate for children who are aging out of the foster care system. As a result, every FUNBOX location is committed to giving back to the community with Milford proudly supporting Connecticut Alliance of Foster & Adoptive Families (CAFAF), an organization dedicated to making a difference in the lives of foster, adoptive and relative caregivers by providing support, training, and advocacy. The Alliance works in partnership with child welfare professionals and the entire community to nurture child safety, well-being, and stability for foster youth. By coming to the World's Biggest Bounce Park, families will not only create lasting memories, but will be making a difference in the lives of children and teenagers who need it the most.

"Connecticut Alliance of Foster and Adoptive Families (CAFAF) does all it can to support all members of our foster, adoptive and kinship families. We have a special place in our heart for teens and youth experiencing foster care, and are committed to conducting and arranging fun and empowering activities for our teens and youth," said Margaret M. Doherty, Executive Director, Connecticut Alliance of Foster & Adoptive Families.

"CAFAF is delighted to be selected by FUNBOX CT to be its community partner in promoting and empowering our youth! Thank you, FUNBOX CT!"

FUNBOX is thrilled to bring the World's Biggest Bounce Park to Milford and is excited to support CAFAF. "We believe that every child deserves a happy childhood, and we're committed to doing our part to make that a reality," said Antonio Nieves, founder of FUNBOX.

"We are thrilled that FUNBOX has chosen Connecticut Post Mall as their first New England location. We love bringing new family-friendly experiences to the community, and couldn't be more excited to welcome this new attraction to Milford," said Ken Sterba, General Manager of Connecticut Post Mall.

The World's Biggest Bounce Park will be open at the Connecticut Post Mall. The hours of operation are Tuesday to Sunday from 10:30am to 6:00pm.

For opening weekend only, tickets start at $12. Starting Monday June 12, general admission starts at $22 for approximately 90-minute jumping sessions, and all guests must have a paid general admission ticket.

Toddlers from ages 0-2 and seniors over 65 years are free when accompanied by a ticketed customer. It is recommended to purchase tickets online in advance to guarantee entry; any unused or unscanned tickets are honored within 30 days of the original ticket date. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult, and the adult must remain at FUNBOX while their children are inside the inflatables.

For more information, visit the FUNBOX website at www.funbox.com or follow them on social media. Come and join the fun, and bounce with us at the World's Biggest Bounce Park!

Location:

Connecticut Post Mall

1201 Boston Post Road

Milford, Connecticut 06460

Contact Information:

Erin Sloan

Franchisee

[email protected]

626-705-1480



Dana Lewis

Publicist

Dana Lewis Public Relations

[email protected]

818-536-3100

