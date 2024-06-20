FUNBOX® the World's Biggest Bounce Park® is Coming to Enfield

For the Very First Time the World's Biggest Bounce Park® is Making its Way to Hartford County, and It's Bringing Non-Stop Fun all Summer Long

ENFIELD, Conn., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to growing demand, FUNBOX® the World's Biggest Bounce Park® is making its way to Hartford County, opening its second location in Connecticut, at Enfield Square Mall.

FUNBOX first launched on the east coast in Milford, attracting families from across the state last year, selling out weekly and landing on FOX 61's "Summer Bucket List," as one of the top 5 places to visit in New England.

Open for a limited time, don't miss your chance to visit the ultimate family destination in Enfield on Friday June 28th through September 22nd.

FUNBOX is a 25,000-sq.-ft., inflatable playground filled with 10 play zones, including Tumble Temple, Marshmallow Mountain, Gumball's Gallop, and a giant obstacle course big enough for the whole family.

For opening weekend only, tickets start at $15. In honor of Independence Day, FUNBOX Enfield will be closed from July 1st to July 4th. Starting Friday, July 5th, general admission starts at $22 for approximately 90-minute jumping sessions, and all guests must have a paid general admission ticket.

The company's founder, Antonio Nieves, is a former foster youth whose passion is to advocate for children who are aging out of the foster care system. As a result, every FUNBOX location is committed to giving back to the community with Enfield proudly supporting Connecticut Alliance of Foster & Adoptive Families (CAFAF), an organization dedicated to making a difference in the lives of foster, adoptive and relative caregivers by providing support, training, and advocacy.

By coming to the World's Biggest Bounce Park, families will not only create lasting memories, but will be making a difference in the lives of children and teenagers who need it the most.

"Connecticut Alliance of Foster and Adoptive Families (CAFAF) does all it can to support all members of our foster, adoptive and kinship families. We have a special place in our heart for teens and youth experiencing foster care, and are committed to conducting and arranging fun and empowering activities for our teens and youth," said Margaret M. Doherty, Executive Director, Connecticut Alliance of Foster & Adoptive Families.

"CAFAF is delighted to be selected once again by FUNBOX CT to be its community partner in promoting and empowering our youth! Thank you, FUNBOX CT!"

FUNBOX is overjoyed to bring the World's Biggest Bounce Park back to Enfield Square and is excited to support CAFAF.

"We couldn't have asked for a better partner than CAFAF. Together, we're able to bring families together, raise funds and awareness towards the countless foster youth in need of our support, and do it all while having a blast. I spent my childhood in Enfield - on Spring Garden Road and have always dreamed of returning to my home state. I am thrilled to bring the F-U-N to Enfield Square!" said Erin Sloan, Co-Owner and Franchisee of FUNBOX Milford.

"We are thrilled that FUNBOX has chosen Enfield Square as their second location in Connecticut. We think it's a great fit for this family-friendly community!" said Justin Roberts, General Manager of Enfield Square.

The hours of operation are Wednesday to Sunday from 10:30am to 6:00pm. Due to popular demand, FUNBOX is excited to offer Twilight Hours, adding an evening session from 6:00pm-7:30pm. In addition, FUNBOX is excited to offer Jump Passes where guests can get ten jumping sessions for $150.00 to be used during Twilight Hours only.

In addition, to offer a safe space to enjoy the fun, FUNBOX will proudly be hosting Quiet Hours for special needs children and/or anyone who may require less stimulation. Quiet Hours will take place every Thursday from 9am-10:15am. During quiet hours, attendance will be capped at fifty, and music will be played at minimal volume.

Toddlers from ages 0-2 and seniors over 65 years are free when accompanied by a ticketed customer. It is recommended to purchase tickets online in advance to guarantee entry; any unused or unscanned tickets are honored within 30 days of the original ticket date. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult, and the adult must remain at FUNBOX while their children are inside the inflatables.

For more information, visit the FUNBOX website at www.funbox.com/Enfield or follow them on social media @BounceCT and @Funbox. Come and join the fun, and bounce with us at the World's Biggest Bounce Park!

Location:

Enfield Square

90 Elm Street

Enfield, CT 06082

Contact Information:

Deeana Betsamo

Publicist

Dana Lewis Public Relations

[email protected]

818-571-1404

SOURCE FUNBOX