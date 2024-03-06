FUNBOX®, the World's Biggest Bounce Park®, Returns to Ontario Mills Mall delivering Boundless Fun and Supporting Carousel Ranch

FUNBOX® is back and bigger than ever, promising an unforgettable experience filled with laughter, thrills, and fun for all ages.

ONTARIO, Calif., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to bounce back into excitement as FUNBOX ®, The World's Biggest Bounce Park®, makes its triumphant return to Ontario Mills shopping and outlet mall on Friday March 8, 2024. Join us for the grand opening where tickets will be on sale for $15 all weekend long.

Here for a limited time, FUNBOX Ontario will be in town for 12 weeks only, open now through Mother's Day.

Located in the heart of the Inland Empire, FUNBOX Ontario Mills is set to reclaim its title as the ultimate destination for inflatable adventure. With an array of massive bounce houses, slides, obstacle courses, and interactive games, FUNBOX offers an unparalleled experience that will leave guests bouncing with joy.

As part of its grand reopening, FUNBOX will bring back fan-favorites, including the exhilarating Mega Slide and the challenging Ninja Warrior Course, designed to push guests to their limits and create unforgettable memories.

"We are thrilled to announce the return of FUNBOX to Ontario Mills, where guests can once again immerse themselves in a world of inflatable fun and adventure," said co-owner, Erin Sloan. "From towering slides to adrenaline-pumping obstacle courses, FUNBOX has something for everyone, making it the perfect outdoor destination for families, friends, and thrill-seekers alike."

In a commitment to supporting the local community, FUNBOX is proud to announce a partnership with Carousel Ranch , a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs through both equestrian therapy and vocational training programs. A portion of the proceeds from opening weekend will be donated to Carousel Ranch to help support their invaluable programs and services.

Additionally, in celebration of April Autism Awareness Month, FUNBOX Ontario will host a special weekend, Bounce for Autism, where a $1 of every ticket sold during the first weekend of April (Friday April 5th – Sunday April 7th) will be donated to Carousel Ranch in the hopes to continue to raise funds and awareness for children and families with special needs.

"We are truly honored to have been selected to partner with FUNBOX." Executive Director Taylor Adachi said. "These dollars will support a full range of programs and services to support our students. The amazing support of organizations like FUNBOX make it possible for us to continue to being a place of horses, healing and hope."

The hours of operation are Friday from 1:30 pm-3:00pm, 3:00pm - 4:30pm, and 4:30pm-6:00pm, Saturday and Sunday from 10:30am-12pm, 12pm-1:30pm, 1:30pm-3:00pm, 3:00-4:30pm and 4:30pm-6:00pm. Tickets for opening weekend are $15 for approximately 90-minute jumping sessions, and all guests must have a paid general admission ticket. After opening weekend, tickets for admission are $21 on Fridays and $23 on Saturdays and Sundays. Toddlers from ages 0-2 and seniors over 65 years are free when accompanied by a ticketed customer.

For more information about FUNBOX and to purchase tickets, visit funbox.com/ontario or follow FUNBOX on social media.

About FUNBOX®:

FUNBOX® is the world's largest bounce park, offering an array of inflatable attractions, slides, obstacle courses, and interactive games for guests of all ages. With locations across the globe, FUNBOX is dedicated to providing unforgettable experiences that ignite the imagination and create lasting memories.

About Carousel Ranch:

Carousel Ranch is a nonprofit organization based in Santa Clarita, California, that provides equestrian therapy and vocational training for children and adults with special needs. dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs. They strive to create an atmosphere where every student can and will succeed…a place where therapy is disguised as fun.

CONTACT:

Deeana Betsamo

deeana@danalewispr.com

SOURCE FUNBOX