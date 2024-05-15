FUNBOY LAUNCHES FIRST MAJOR RETAIL COLLECTION WITH FLOAT LIFE AT WALMART

The Float Life Collection by FUNBOY Combines the Brand's Signature Prints and Top-Notch Quality at A More Affordable Price Point

VENICE, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FUNBOY , the leading pool float purveyor, announced today the launch of Float Life by FUNBOY , a new collection of summer inflatables sold exclusively at Walmart. Created to elevate pools everywhere, the Float Life Collection will bring the magic of FUNBOY to millions of shoppers nationwide at a more affordable price. Float Life brings to life FUNBOY's designer prints, high quality products and fun collections for the picture perfect summer moments.

Float Life

The Float Life Collection consists of a variety of inflatable tube floats, sun loungers, and kiddie pools, priced from $12 - $30. FUNBOY remains a trailblazing brand, transforming the pool float industry with its global acclaim and unwavering popularity among consumers, celebrities, and influencers.

"We're absolutely thrilled to introduce Float Life by FUNBOY to make every summer day feel like a luxury experience," said Blake Barrett, Co-Founder of FUNBOY. "By partnering with Walmart, we're able to extend the reach of FUNBOY to millions of homes across the country, offering our signature quality and style at an unbeatable price."

With the Float Life Collection, FUNBOY is democratizing luxury, making premium summer experiences accessible to all. From backyard gatherings to poolside relaxation, the Float Life Collection promises to elevate every moment spent under the sun.

The Float Life by FUNBOY Collection is available now at Walmart stores nationwide and online across the USA. For more information about this exciting new line of pool floats and inflatables, please visit FloatLife.com .

ABOUT FUNBOY

As the brainchild of two brothers and their wives, FUNBOY is, at its core, a family business - and we like to think of our customers as one of our own. We're based out of Venice Beach, California and oversee our designs every step of the way - from the initial sketches to prototypes (which we dutifully and eagerly test out) up until the final product. And we've taken considerate steps to minimize our carbon footprint too. In short, we put immense thought, time, and love into each and every one of our pieces so that you can heartily enjoy them without a second thought.

