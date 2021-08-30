FUN.com Offers Seasonal Employees Opportunity to Earn $5,600 This Halloween Season and Provides Hotel Stays

NORTH MANKATO, Minn., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fun.com and their sister site, HalloweenCostumes.com, are hiring over 2,000 local seasonal employees for this Halloween and an additional 200 from outside of the Mankato area through their Halloween Hero program.

As Minnesota continues to re-open and current Halloween sales continue to trend up, Tom Fallenstein, CEO of FUN.com says the company is looking to hire more seasonal employees than ever before.

"We are offering a Halloween Hero program to fill 200 limited spots working a minimum of 40 hours a week, starting September 26 and going through the last week of October. We will cover hotel stays for people outside of the Mankato, MN, area," Fallenstein said.

The company is offering extra hourly wage incentives, the option to work overtime, and additional prize opportunities to all team members.

"Help us unbox, pick, and pack global Halloween orders from our warehouse in North Mankato, Minnesota. We train on-site, no experience necessary."

Apply today at FUN.com/hero to get started immediately. For any questions, please call 507-386-8330.

To qualify you must be a Minnesota, Iowa, or Wisconsin resident, be 18 years or older, and live over 30 miles from FUN.com's North Mankato, Minnesota location.

For more information, please contact FUN.com's Halloween Heros Staff at 507-386-8330 or [email protected]

About FUN.com:

FUN.com, which also owns HalloweenCostumes.com, is the world's largest online-only costume retailer. Founded in 1992 out of a garage with 20 costumes for rent, the business exploded and now carries over 10,000 costumes on HalloweenCostumes.com. FUN.com carries over 20,000 items focused on everyone's favorite pop culture products. From Disney to Star Wars to Harry Potter, FUN.com has the perfect gift for any movie or TV series.

