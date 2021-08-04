Function of Beauty Acquires Atolla

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Function of Beauty, the world leader in customizable hair, skin, and body care products, has acquired Atolla, a personalized skincare company with a patented at-home skincare test and a data-driven product recommendation system that helps inform tailored formulations and regimens over time. Both companies were founded by MIT graduates and share a common vision to revolutionize beauty through customization and data science. The acquisition will further Function of Beauty's skincare offering by combining the companies' complementary strengths.

Function of Beauty, the first and largest personalized haircare company, recently launched its own personalized skincare line, which offers customers the greatest degree of customization in skincare on the market with over 3 billion possible formulations. With this acquisition, Function of Beauty will be able to leverage Atolla's patented skin test and data-driven product recommendation system to further improve its offering and deliver measurable results to customers. Function of Beauty's proprietary formulations and fully automated, industry-leading customized manufacturing capabilities, combined with Atolla's patented skincare technology, will yield the most advanced custom skincare offering available on the market.

"Six years ago, we launched the first direct-to- consumer personalized beauty products with customized haircare, which remains the most advanced offering of customized haircare to date on the market. With the acquisition of Atolla, Function of Beauty now has the ability to offer the world's most advanced skincare system — one that is truly personalized to every single customer through the combination of our groundbreaking manufacturing technologies and Atolla's patented skincare system," said Function of Beauty Co-Founder and CEO, Zahir Dossa. Function of Beauty is striving to revolutionize the beauty industry by making personalization the new norm, and this is one step further to make that vision a reality."

"We've always been on a mission to change the mass skincare model," said Atolla Co-Founder and CEO Meg Maupin. "Now more than ever, the beauty consumer is looking for a routine they can rely on, so we created a unique skincare system that is both simple and powerfully effective. With the extraordinary reach and capabilities of Function of Beauty, our patented technology can rapidly expand and we are absolutely thrilled to be moving forward together."

Atolla and Function of Beauty will ensure a smooth and transparent transition for all customers, with a renewed and improved custom skincare offering to launch in Q1 2022.

About Function of Beauty:

Function of Beauty is the world leader in customizable beauty, with hair, skin, and body care products made for you (and only you). Founded by a dream team of world-class MIT engineers, cosmetic scientists, and developers, each product is individually formulated using the latest science and technology to help ensure that your formulas are every bit as unique as you. There are literally trillions of possible formulations, and one new custom self-care ritual for you, only.

Function of Beauty was founded in 2015, and when they launched in 2016, they quickly realized that the only way to create customizable beauty products at scale was to find a fully operational production facility that fit their needs. The problem? That facility didn't exist. Tasked with a seemingly impossible challenge, they decided to do something a little different for a new start-up: they went ahead and built their own state-of-the-art factories from the ground up. The team created a truly first-of-its-kind facility in Pennsylvania, where all of the filling equipment was designed, built, and coded in-house. To this day, there is nothing comparable anywhere else in the world.

For more information, visit www.functionofbeauty.com

About Atolla:

Atolla is a revolutionary skincare system founded in 2018 by then MIT graduate student Meghan Maupin and leading Dermatologist Dr. Ranella Hirsch. Atolla uses machine learning to create simple custom routines while also providing virtual guidance to support vibrant and healthy skin. Their patented MIT-developed skin assessment identifies the exact percentage and combination of ingredients for each user's unique needs and creates their optimized skincare system.

For more information, visit http://www.atolla.com

Media Contacts:

Function of Beauty

Taryn Deane / Sloane Wimberly

[email protected]

[email protected]

Atolla

Kat Cooper / Mary Anderson

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Function of Beauty

Related Links

http://www.functionofbeauty.com

