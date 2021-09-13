Function Of Beauty Appoints Alexandra Papazian As CEO

Function of Beauty Appoints Leading Beauty Industry Vetran Alexandra Papazian as CEO Tweet this

"Function of Beauty continues to experience rapid growth. In the past year alone, we have launched products in two new categories, expanded into brick and mortar through our partnership with Target, and completed our acquisition of Atolla," said Function of Beauty Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Zahir Dossa. "As we look to build on our momentum and move even further into personalization, we are confident that now is the right time to transition to the next generation of leadership. We are excited to benefit from Alex's deep experience building leading global beauty brands as Function of Beauty prepares for the next phase of expansion. I look forward to working with Alex and the rest of our leadership team as we continue delivering the best personalized hair, skin, and body care products to consumers globally."

"I am thrilled to be joining the Function of Beauty team," said Papazian. "Function of Beauty is a true industry pioneer and the level of precision and sophistication at which the Company uniquely formulates and customizes each product is nothing like I've ever seen in the industry. We have significant opportunities ahead to leverage Function of Beauty's unparalleled, state-of-the-art technology, software, and production capabilities to continue the Company's growth. Function of Beauty has an extremely talented team, and I'm excited to enter a new chapter of growth as we advance the Company's mission of making personalization the new norm."

ABOUT FUNCTION OF BEAUTY :

Function of Beauty is the world leader in customizable beauty, with hair, skin, and body care products made for you (and only you). Founded by a dream team of world-class MIT engineers, cosmetic scientists, and developers, each product is individually formulated using the latest science and technology to help ensure that each formula is every bit as unique as each person. There are literally trillions of possible formulations, and only one new custom self-care ritual and product.

Function of Beauty was founded in 2015, and when they launched in 2016 they quickly realized that the only way to create customizable beauty products at scale was to find a fully operational production facility that fit their needs. The problem? That facility didn't exist. Tasked with a seemingly impossible challenge, they decided to do something a little different for a new start-up: they went ahead and built their own state-of-the-art factories from the ground up. The team created a truly first-of-its-kind facility in Pennsylvania, where all of the filling equipment was designed, built, and coded in-house. To this day, there is nothing comparable anywhere else in the world.

For more information, visit www.functionofbeauty.com

