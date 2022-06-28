FUNCTION OF BEAUTY NAMES NEW CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Function of Beauty, the world leader in customizable hair, skin, and body care products, today announced that Marianna Trofimova has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. In her role, she will be responsible for strengthening the brand, building its product portfolio and go-to-market strategies as well as global expansion. Trofimova will report directly to Alexandra Papazian, Chief Executive Officer.

"Marianna is a veteran consumer-centric marketer with deep expertise in the beauty industry, building some of the most reputable and recognizable brands," said Papazian. "I'm thrilled for her to come onboard as she will be central in executing the many exciting opportunities we have on the horizon as we become the global leader and omni-channel pioneer in customization."

Trofimova brings additional beauty, brand building, product innovation and managerial expertise to the growing custom beauty brand. She joins Function of Beauty after 20 years at L'Oreal where she held various global positions in Consumer, Active Cosmetics and Professional divisions, with the last two as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications for Biolage and Garnier in the United States.

"Beyond Function of Beauty's disruptive brand vision, they have a powerful universal message about individuality that the brand can enable like no other," said Trofimova. " I look forward to building upon the brand's success to strengthen its brand equity and prepare for its next chapter of expansion."

The appointment follows additional hires for brand this past spring to help set the stage for continued expansion including new Chief Digital Officer, Matthew Eberhart, who is responsible for the growth of the company's DTC business along with Chief Creative Officer, Boyoung Lee, who is responsible for shaping and driving the creative vision for the brand. Both Eberhart and Lee bring years of experience in retail, beauty and fashion to the company.

About Function of Beauty:

Function of Beauty is the world leader in customizable beauty, with hair, skin, and body care products made for you (and only you). Founded by a dream team of world-class MIT engineers, cosmetic scientists, and developers, each product is individually formulated using the latest science and technology to help ensure that your formulas are every bit as unique as you. There are literally trillions of possible formulations, and one new custom self-care ritual for you, only.

Function of Beauty was founded in 2015, and when they launched in 2016, they quickly realized that the only way to create customizable beauty products at scale was to find a fully operational production facility that fit their needs. The problem? That facility didn't exist. Tasked with a seemingly impossible challenge, they decided to do something a little different for a new start-up: they went ahead and built their own state-of-the-art factories from the ground up. The team created a truly first-of-its-kind facility in Pennsylvania, where all of the filling equipment was designed, built, and coded in-house. To this day, there is nothing comparable anywhere else in the world.

