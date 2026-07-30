Function Secures $450 Million Growth Financing from General Catalyst's Customer Value Fund (CVF)

Financing will accelerate Function's mission to help millions more people own their health.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Function today announced the closing of $450 million in growth financing from General Catalyst's Customer Value Fund, accelerating the company's mission to help millions more people understand and take ownership of their health.

The financing underscores conviction in Function's vision to fundamentally change how people take ownership of their health. Since early beta launch in 2023, Function has defined a new category by bringing lab testing, imaging, and personalized intelligence into a single platform designed for lifelong health.

The capital will enable Function to bring its platform to millions more people faster. This announcement comes on the heels of Function's Q2 expansion acquisitions of Getlabs's nationwide at-home or office blood draw network and SuppCo's supplement platform.

"Our mission is simple: enable you to live 100 healthy years. Everyone deserves to feel their best and avoid suffering," said Jonathan Swerdlin, co-founder and CEO of Function. "Every dollar invested in Function is a vote for one hundred healthy years for eight billion people. This growth financing allows us to pull the inevitable and optimistic future of health into the present."

"This financing reflects our belief that Function is one of the defining companies of our generation," said Pranav Singhvi, Partner and Co-Head of CVF, General Catalyst. "Function has created an entirely new approach to health that we have never had before. We believe Function is uniquely positioned to reach millions more people, and we're proud to support the next phase of its growth."

About Function

Function is on a mission to enable everyone to live 100 healthy years. A groundbreaker in its category, Function changed the game by making gold standard lab testing, MRI and CT part of everyone's annual health check. Meanwhile, Function's Medical Intelligence Lab™ (MI Lab™) clinical research team is developing a continuous learning system that predicts the future of one's health and exactly what to do. Access to 160+ lab tests — including biannual testing — starts at just $365/year, or $1 per day, and covers the heart, hormones, thyroid, liver, kidneys, heavy metal exposures, nutrient levels, inflammation, potential cancer signals, and more. Each person's results are integrated into their personal app designed for powerfully informed decision-making. Function also makes MRI and CT (for an additional cost below $1000) available for scanning signals of cancer, aneurysms, strokes and hundreds of other conditions across 200+ locations nationwide. Function believes it's time everyone owns their health.

About General Catalyst

General Catalyst is a global investment and transformation company that partners with the world's most ambitious entrepreneurs to drive resilience and applied AI. We support founders with a long-term view who challenge the status quo, partnering with them from seed to growth stage and beyond. With offices in San Francisco, New York City, Boston, Berlin, Bangalore, and London, we have supported the growth of 800+ businesses, including Airbnb, Anduril, Applied Intuition, Commure, Glean, Guild, Gusto, Helsing, Hubspot, Kayak, Livongo, Mistral, Ramp, Samsara, Snap, Stripe, Sword, and Zepto.

SOURCE Function Health