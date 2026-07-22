Robinhood launches new Platinum Card with Function as a Core Benefit as Americans Rethink How They Invest in Their Future

Eligible Robinhood Platinum Card cardholders can receive a complimentary Function membership, reflecting a growing shift toward investing in long-term health

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- You can check your stocks, bank account, and transactions right from your phone. But health is often something you only check occasionally, with limited visibility beyond a brief summary at a doctor's appointment. People often know more about their portfolio than their bodies.

That is changing. Health and wellness is the only consumer spending category where more Americans plan to spend more, not less, in 2026. As U.S. health spending climbed to $5.7 trillion in 2025, more people are treating their health as an asset to understand and manage over time, rather than something they only think about when they're sick.

Today, Function announced that Robinhood has chosen Function as one of the Robinhood Platinum Card's flagship benefits. Eligible Platinum Card cardholders can receive a complimentary annual Function membership, a $365 value, including access to more than 160 lab tests, testing twice per year, clinician-reviewed results, and a single platform that brings it all together.

Investing has long been about growing your wealth. Today, it's also about understanding the asset that determines whether you'll be able to enjoy that wealth: your health.

"A healthy person has a thousand wishes. A sick person has one. You can be rich and still feel bankrupt without your health," said Jonathan Swerdlin, Co-Founder and CEO at Function. "Robinhood has given millions the power to own their finances, something once reserved for the wealthy few. Function has done the same for health. What used to cost thousands at an executive physical is now $365/year, equivalent to $1 per day, or for Platinum cardholders it's free."

"Shaping your future means more than just investing your money," said Sanjay Kotte, Chief Commercial Officer at Robinhood Money. "Bringing Function Health to the Robinhood Platinum Card reflects our belief that managing your health is just as important as managing your wealth."

The Robinhood Platinum Card is rolling out now on an invite-only basis. For more information and to request access, visit: robinhood.com/us/en/creditcard/platinum.

ABOUT FUNCTION

Function is on a mission to enable everyone to live 100 healthy years. A groundbreaker in its category, Function has changed the game by making lab testing, MRI and CT, and longitudinal health data accessible, understandable, and actionable. Function's Medical Intelligence Lab™ (MI Lab™) is leveraging a dedicated clinical team to develop a continuous learning system that helps its members see, understand, and act on their biology over time. Members receive access to 160+ lab tests—including biannual testing—for just $365/year, equivalent to $1 per day, covering the heart, hormones, thyroid, liver, kidneys, heavy metal exposures, nutrient levels, inflammation, potential cancer signals, and more. Each member's results are integrated into an intelligent, personalized interface designed to support powerfully informed decision-making. Function members can also access (for an additional cost) MRI and CT that are designed to see signals of cancer and hundreds of other conditions. Function believes everyone should have the power to own their health.

ABOUT ROBINHOOD

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a global leader in financial services offering retail brokerage, crypto, advisory, digital banking services, and private markets access to a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at www.robinhood.com.

The Robinhood Platinum Card is offered by Robinhood Credit, Inc. ("RCT"), and is issued by Coastal Community Bank, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. RCT is a financial technology company, not a bank. See the Robinhood Platinum Card Benefits Program Terms for details, which are subject to change.

SOURCE Function Health