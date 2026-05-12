Function Acquires SuppCo to Bring Trust and Clarity to Supplements

Function helps reveal what is happening inside your body. SuppCo brings the same clarity to what you put in your body.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Function today announced it has acquired SuppCo, the independent trust layer helping people understand and organize what they put in their bodies, starting with their supplement routine. More than half of Americans take dietary supplements, yet the category has long lacked an independent standard for trust, efficacy, and safety.

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Function started by democratizing access to an extensive lab testing baseline and recently expanded this approach to MRI and CT – with the goal of helping millions of people take ownership of their health. The combination with SuppCo closes an important loop between observation and action: Function was built to give people a continuous window into their health. With SuppCo, people can better understand not only what is happening inside their body, but which inputs may be helping or harming it.

Every supplement is an input into human biology. These inputs can move biomarkers, influence physiology, and shape long-term health outcomes, yet most are purchased over-the-counter with little personalization or independent verification. Without measuring biology first, decisions about what to take and what to avoid become less certain. Function and SuppCo together create a new model: measure the body continuously, understand the inputs acting on it, and improve health through evidence rather than marketing.

SuppCo's consumer app, consistently ranked among the top in the App Store's Health & Fitness category, makes it effortless to organize, manage, and stay consistent with a supplement regimen. It adds an independent layer to guide supplement choices, with ratings across 35,000+ products and analysis of 500,000+ routines. Its TrustScore® rating system and dedicated research arm bring independent rigor to a category that has operated for decades without it.

Earlier this year, SuppCo launched TESTED by SuppCo, an independent certification program that anonymously purchases off-the-shelf supplements and verifies their active ingredients through an ISO 17025–accredited laboratory. Prior testing initiatives revealed that roughly half of top-selling supplements failed to meet basic label accuracy standards.

Importantly, SuppCo does not directly profit from the sale of supplements. This means that SuppCo's primary incentive is improving health and not pushing a brand or protecting a margin. Paired with Function's testing and clinician-guided protocols, members will receive deeply researched supplement guidance grounded in their actual biology, not in margins, influencers, or population averages.

"Supplements are powerful when used correctly. The problem is that many people are taking the wrong ones, or taking the wrong dose, from sources they have no reason to trust. For decades, the public has lacked the tools to know the difference," said Steve Martocci, co-founder and CEO of SuppCo and previously the founder of GroupMe, Blade, and Splice. "We built SuppCo as an independent trust layer to help people build the right supplement stack for their goals. That starts with data: finding the right nutrients, then matching them to the best products from independent brands based on trust and price. Once a user has their stack, we are here to help them stick to it and refine it as their goals evolve and the science advances. Joining Function pairs that independence with the one thing that's always been missing: a more comprehensive view of your biological data to understand how supplements are actually working for you. That's how we close the loop on efficacy and help people take control of their health."

"You are what you put in your body," said Jonathan Swerdlin, CEO and co-founder of Function. "Food, prescriptions, and supplements are inputs that shape your biology. SuppCo cuts through the noise of supplement marketing by organizing your supplement routine using grounded scientific rigor. Function pairs that with your lifelong baseline in one personalized platform. Health should be easy."

SuppCo investors include Greylock, Union Square Ventures, True Ventures, BoxGroup, Compound and others.

This marks the next step in Function's build toward the AI health operating system. One that currently spans labs, imaging, and clinician guidance, and now adds an independent action layer for the inputs that shape human biology.

To learn more, visit functionhealth.com.

ABOUT FUNCTION | Function is on a mission to enable everyone to live 100 healthy years. A groundbreaker in its category, Function has changed the game by making lab testing, MRI and CT scans, and longitudinal health data accessible, understandable, and actionable—serving millions of people across all 50 states. Function's Medical Intelligence Lab™ (MI Lab™) is leveraging a dedicated clinical research team to further science that helps its members see, understand, and act on their biology over time. Membership includes access to 160+ lab tests—including biannual testing—for just $365/year, equivalent to $1 per day, covering the heart, hormones, thyroid, liver, kidneys, heavy metal exposures, nutrient levels, inflammation, autoimmunity, immunity, potential cancer signals, and more. Each member's results are integrated into an intelligent, personalized interface designed to support lifelong health. Function members can also access (for an additional cost) MRI and CT scans that use FDA-cleared AI, which enhances image quality and shortens scan times in hundreds of locations around the US and UK. Function believes everyone deserves to own their health.

ABOUT SUPPCO | SuppCo is a platform transforming how people discover, manage, and optimize what they put in their bodies, starting with supplements. Via its app and website, SuppCo provides a revolutionary app to help users make sense of supplements, leveraging their personalized stack analysis tools and TrustScore quality rating system to help users hit their health goals. To learn more, visit supp.co.

SOURCE Function Health