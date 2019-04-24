Function X Trading Pairs Launch on Bittrex International

SINGAPORE, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Function X (CURRENCY:FX) , a revolutionary blockchain ecosystem empowering XPhone, the world's first blockchain phone and XPOS devices developed by Pundi X Labs, is now listed on Bittrex International, the leading digital asset trading platform for international users.

Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It improves the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly-used technical solutions. Function X ecosystem consists of five elements: f(x) operating system, f(x) public blockchain, f(x) FXTP, f(x) docker and f(x) IPFS with the goal to decentralize the Internet. The XPhone is the world's first mobile device to make use of the Function X blockchain for telephone calls, messaging, file sharing and more.

FX is the native "currency" that will be utilized in the Function X blockchain and ecosystem. All services rendered in the ecosystem will be processed, transacted with, or fueled by FX. This includes storage services and network resources on Function X which will utilize FX as the "fuel" for execution and validation of transactions.

FX generation is the Proof of Service concept (PoS). The token generation event (TGE) has generated 20% of the total FX supply, which is now in the form of ERC20 token and later will become FX Coin after the mainnet is launched. The rest of the FX Coins will be generated through PoS and be released to the service providers over 15 years.

Bittrex International is the first digital asset exchange in the world to support the launch of FX tokens (ERC20). The trading pair is FX/BTC and FX/ETH .

To register a Bittrex International account, you can go to https://international.bittrex.com

About Bittrex International

Bittrex International operates a secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform built on Bittrex's cutting-edge trading technology. The mission is to be a driving force in the blockchain revolution, increasing adoption of this innovative technology around the world. This international trading platform operates within the regulatory framework established by the European Union and Maltese Government, including the Malta Virtual Financial Assets Act. The company will apply to the Malta Financial Services Authority to become a regulated Virtual Financial Asset exchange. Learn more at https://International.Bittrex.com.

About Function X

Function X is an ecosystem built entirely on and for the blockchain. Everything in f(x) is totally decentralized and secure, which means that the application source code, transmission protocol and hardware can be part of the decentralized network. The f(x) Ecosystem consists of five elements: f(x) operating system, f(x) public blockchain, f(x) FXTP, f(x) docker and f(x) IPFS.

In the current setting, Pundi X's role can be seen as the initiator of this proposed Function X ecosystem. In the future, Function X will eventually move towards a completely decentralized path. This means once the Function X ecosystem is firmly in place, there will be a gradual "fade-out" of Pundi X in terms of its current leadership role in the Function X network. The vision is to have the Function X network become sustainable, growing and evolving even without Pundi X to achieve a truly decentralized world. For more information of the Function X, visit https://www.functionx.io/

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a leading developer of blockchain-powered devices, including the world's first point-of-sale (POS) solution enabling merchants and consumers to do transactions on the blockchain in the physical stores as well as the first blockchain phone, the XPhone.

Its POS, the XPOS, has been shipped to over 25 markets including in Argentina, Australia, Colombia, Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan and the USA; 100,000 of the devices are being targeted for a rollout to the global retail market by 2021.

The company is headquartered in Singapore. Its international presence includes offices in Jakarta, São Paulo, Seoul, Shenzhen, Taipei and Tokyo.

Listed as one of the top 50 innovative fintech startups in 2018 by KPMG and H2 ventures, the company is also a member of Singapore Fintech Association, Fintech Association of Hong Kong, ACCESS, Swiss Finance and Fintech Association, and a founding member of Asosiasi Blockchain Indonesia. For more information about Pundi X, visit https://www.pundix.com

