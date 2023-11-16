Functional Additives Market to grow by USD 1.29 billion from 2023 to 2028; ADEKA Corp., Akzo Nobel NV, Altana AG, and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The functional additives market is expected to grow by USD 1.29 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rising online and internet sales of functional additives are notably driving the functional additives market. However, factors such as Volatile raw material prices of functional additives may impede market growth.

The market is segmented by application (foods and beverages, pharmaceutical and healthcare, personal care and cosmetics, and others), type (oxygen scavengers, UV stabilizers, antistatic agents, antimicrobial additives, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the functional additives market including  ADEKA Corp., Akzo Nobel NV, Altana AG, Amcor Plc, Arkema Group, Avient Corp., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dynea AS, Evonik Industries AG, Lanxess AG, Milliken and Co., RPM International Inc., Sabo Spa, SI Group Inc., Solvay SA, Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., and The Sherwin Williams Co.

Functional Additives Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

ADEKA Corp. - The company offers functional additives such as water-borne resins, epoxy resins, low-chlorine epoxy resins, and urethane resins.

Functional Additives Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Application

  • The foods and beverages segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Functional additives are used in the food sector to improve the packaging performance shelf life and processability of the products. The large share of the global beverage packaging market is expected to be attributed to bottles and cans in the beverages sector. Paperboard, plastics, glass, metals, and paperboards are part of the packaging segment.
  • type (oxygen scavengers, UV stabilizers, antistatic agents, antimicrobial additives, and others)

Geography 

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 61% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.  The increase in demand for foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods is caused by increased consumption. Demand for flexible packaging is expected to be driven by the growing number of people in India and China, particularly as regards food and beverages.
  • North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Functional Additives Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2018-2022
  • CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist functional additives market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the functional additives market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the functional additives market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of functional additives market companies

Functional Additives Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.49%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 1.29 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.66

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 61%

Key countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

