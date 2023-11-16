Functional Additives Market to grow by USD 1.29 billion from 2023 to 2028; ADEKA Corp., Akzo Nobel NV, Altana AG, and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The functional additives market is expected to grow by USD 1.29 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rising online and internet sales of functional additives are notably driving the functional additives market. However, factors such as Volatile raw material prices of functional additives may impede market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Functional Additives Market 2024-2028

The market is segmented by application (foods and beverages, pharmaceutical and healthcare, personal care and cosmetics, and others), type (oxygen scavengers, UV stabilizers, antistatic agents, antimicrobial additives, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the functional additives market including ADEKA Corp., Akzo Nobel NV, Altana AG, Amcor Plc, Arkema Group, Avient Corp., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dynea AS, Evonik Industries AG, Lanxess AG, Milliken and Co., RPM International Inc., Sabo Spa, SI Group Inc., Solvay SA, Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., and The Sherwin Williams Co.

Functional Additives Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

ADEKA Corp. - The company offers functional additives such as water-borne resins, epoxy resins, low-chlorine epoxy resins, and urethane resins.

Functional Additives Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Application

The foods and beverages segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Functional additives are used in the food sector to improve the packaging performance shelf life and processability of the products. The large share of the global beverage packaging market is expected to be attributed to bottles and cans in the beverages sector. Paperboard, plastics, glass, metals, and paperboards are part of the packaging segment.

type (oxygen scavengers, UV stabilizers, antistatic agents, antimicrobial additives, and others)

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 61% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increase in demand for foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods is caused by increased consumption. Demand for flexible packaging is expected to be driven by the growing number of people in India and China , particularly as regards food and beverages.

North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

Functional Additives Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist functional additives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the functional additives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the functional additives market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of functional additives market companies

Functional Additives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.49% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.66 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

