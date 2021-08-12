Functional and multiple statement pieces on-trend for 2021

"And as we're using our homes more, people also want them to be functional," Thomas says. "Statement pieces create a focal point by attracting the eye with an interesting or unique design, a grand scale, or a commanding central position. Statement pieces can reflect your style and personality and are often the first thing people notice when they enter a home.

"A single statement piece can look isolated, like it doesn't belong. A few statement pieces are just as eye-catching but anchor the other pieces of furniture and accessories and create a balanced, harmonious look. Some have likened this technique to a performance – there's a star of the show and the supporting cast."

All Blinde Design furniture and accessories and EcoSmart Fires are functional and stylish statement pieces. Their elegant, timeless lines are eye-catching, and they cater to any lifestyle and occasion – indoors and on the patio, as they're crafted from strong, hardwearing weather-resistant materials, which can withstand the wear and tear of everyday use.

"And as they share complementary clean lines and subtle natural hues and textures, it's easy to create an attractive statement using multiple pieces. Our concrete coffee tables and planter pots also have the two most popular colours of 2021 – gray and yellow – which is added with side rope stitching," says Thomas.

To make a statement 2021-style with Blinde Design and EcoSmart Fire :

Position a modular sofa and coffee table in the middle of a room or patio.

and coffee table in the middle of a room or patio. Create a setting with three or four armchairs and a round, square or rectangle concrete coffee table.

and a round, square or rectangle concrete coffee table. Cluster three or four planters in different sizes with different or matching side rope embellishment colours and fill with living or artificial plants.

in different sizes with different or matching side rope embellishment colours and fill with living or artificial plants. Add an EcoSmart Fire Table or Fire Pit to an indoor room or patio and surround with a modular sofa or armchairs .

or to an indoor room or patio and surround with a or . For small rooms, balconies or patios, add a Blinde Design Bar Cart and fill it with interesting or colourful items such as vases, glasses, or decanter.

For further information, email [email protected]

SOURCE Mad Design USA

Related Links

www.mad-usa.com

