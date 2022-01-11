FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGE COMPANY SO GOOD SO YOU BOTTLES HAPPINESS WITH ASHWAGANDHA-POWERED PROBIOTIC JUICE SHOT

Awareness around mood-boosting, functional ingredients is growing. According to Mintel , only four percent of Americans are consuming food and beverages made with adaptogens, but a 78 percent increase in Google searches suggests people are curious about the benefits. In addition to ashwagandha and saffron, "Happy" is packed with 100 percent of the recommended daily value of Vitamin D3, one billion CFUs of probiotics clinically proven to support digestive and immune health and antioxidant-rich saffron, which helps boost the feel-good hormone serotonin. Studies have shown saffron can help fight depression and reduce inflammation and oxidative stress.

"Wellness is top of mind for everyone right now, including our customers who need a mental health boost amidst the ongoing pandemic and all the associated stressors," said Rita Katona, So Good So You co-founder and executive chair. "As with all of our shots' carefully sourced and selected ingredients, Happy harnesses the power of high-quality adaptogens, ashwagandha, the inflammation-busting antioxidants of golden saffron, along with Vitamin D, to pack a mood-boosting punch whenever you need it."

Adaptogens of all kinds are key ingredients in So Good So You's R&D repertoire. In addition to "Happy," the company recently launched a new blueberry clementine flavor of its best-selling Immunity shot, powered by three different types of adaptogenic and immune system-boosting mushrooms.

So Good So You has more than doubled its retail presence in the past 12 months, reaching 9,000 stores today with single and multi-packs also available to purchase online through its Amazon storefront . The company is the functional juice shot leader in the produce section with its good-for-you and delicious juice shots for customers looking for convenient, targeted and immunity-boosting health supplements. "Happy" is now available in the produce section of supermarkets nationwide, including Target, Sprouts and Albertsons.

So Good So You is the number one premium brand in the emerging functional shot category, and is ranked in the top 20 percent of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing brands. The brand uses only certified organic and non-GMO-verified ingredients in its cold-pressed functional beverages, made at its renewable energy-powered, zero-waste production facility in Minneapolis. The woman-owned, WBENC-certified company was founded on the core concept that the products it creates and the materials it buys and uses are a direct connection to a larger community and purpose: So Good So You is a community of passionate humans driven to make a difference, and it believes collectively, we all can make a positive impact on the body and planet. At the time of this release, So Good So You formulations are available in 50 states, at more than 9,000 stores, including Target, Publix, Sprouts, Whole Foods, Kroger and Safeway stores, and many others; a variety of probiotic juice shots can also be found on Amazon.com .

