Functional Beverage Market in Europe to accelerate at 8.25% CAGR | Dominated by Danone SA, Energy Beverages LLC, and others | Technavio

Download a Free Sample Report before purchasing.

Our 120-page report with TOC analyzes the functional beverage market in Europe by product (energy drinks, sports drinks, fortified juice, and others) and geography (Germany, UK, France, Spain, and the Rest of Europe).

The demand for energy drinks was significant in the market in 2021. The availability of these drinks through improved distribution channels has made them more accessible to consumers. These drinks are primarily consumed by people in the age group of 18 to 34 years. They are also increasingly being used as mixers for alcoholic cocktails to lower the effect of alcohol such as dizziness. These factors are driving the growth of the functional beverage market in the energy drinks segment.

In terms of region, the market will witness steady growth in Germany over the forecast period. The country currently holds 34% of the market share in Europe. The presence of leading energy drinks companies such as Red Bull and Monster Energy Company is increasing the sales of functional drinks in the country. In addition, the introduction of low-calorie and sugar-free options for health-conscious consumers is fostering the growth of the regional market.

However, the market growth in Germany will be slower than the growth of the market in the UK, France, and Spain.

Grab a Free Sample for more highlights on dominating segments and regions in the market.

The functional beverage market in Europe is driven by the health benefits of functional beverages. Functional beverages such as energy drinks offer various health benefits due to the presence of carbohydrates, electrolytes, and minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and sodium. They keep the body hydrated during activities that require excessive energy such as sports, exercises, and workouts. Similarly, the consumption of probiotic drinks helps prevent bowel diseases and strengthen the immune system. These benefits coupled with rising consumer awareness are driving the growth of the market.

In addition, the growing popularity of e-commerce is anticipated to further boost the growth of the functional beverage market in Europe during the forecast period. However, increasing concerns about obesity will reduce the demand in the market.

Some of key Functional Beverage in Europe Players:

Danone SA: The company offers functional beverages such as Danone Waters.

Energy Beverages LLC: The company offers functional beverages such as NOS GT Grape.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.: The company offers functional beverages such as Anchor.

Monster Energy Co.: The company offers functional beverages such as Monster Ultra.

Nestle SA: The company offers functional beverages such as NESCAFE.

Download Our Free Sample to know about other dominant players and factors influencing the market growth.

Related Reports:

Ready to Drink Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Probiotic Ingredients Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Functional Beverage Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.75 Regional analysis Germany, UK, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Germany at 34% Key consumer countries Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Danone SA, Energy Beverages LLC, Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd., Monster Energy Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Starbucks Coffee Co., The Coca-Cola Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Energy drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Sports drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Fortified juice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Danone SA

Energy Beverages LLC

Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd.

Monster Energy Co.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

Starbucks Coffee Co.

The Coca-Cola Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio