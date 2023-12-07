Functional Beverages Market Trends Report Highlights Consumer Health Focus and Emerging Opportunities - "Better-for-You" Trends, Clean Label and Personalized Nutrition

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Beverages: Market Trends and Opportunities, 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a deep dive into the evolving preferences and behaviors of U.S. consumers in the functional beverage space. This new resource presents an in-depth analysis of the food and beverage market, paired with proprietary consumer surveys, to uncover the latest trends and future directions for this dynamic industry.

Functional beverages purport to provide functional benefits that consumers perceive as important to health or day-to-day life, such as:

increased energy

enhanced hydration

boosts in cognitive function/brain activity

better sleep and relaxation

boosts in immunity

increased gut health

meal replacement and weight management

sports performance improvement

Functional beverages are appealing to those who want to make small changes for big results. Consumers also increasingly want and expect products with "better-for-you" attributes that are perceived as more nutritious or healthful. "Better-for-you" traits seen in many functional beverages include clean labels, natural/organic ingredients, reduced or eliminated sugar and calories, and vegan/plant-based designations.

With a focus on "what's next" and current consumer trends, Functional Beverages: Market Trends and Opportunities is packed with insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations to help beverage producers, retailers, packaging companies, employers, and investors gauge consumer perspectives and find areas for growth in a competitive market.

This report analyzes the dynamics of the current landscape of the functional beverage market. Consumer demographics, perceptions, motivations, and behavior pertaining to beverages and attitudes on food, diet, health, and product packaging are taken into account. Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumers are also analyzed in a broad sense, as well as in the context of seeking out functional beverages.

Functional beverages are segmented by the following product categories:

Energy and Sports Drinks

Functional Carbonated Drinks

Functional Coffees and Teas

Functional Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverages

Functional Juices

Functional Waters

Nutritional Shakes, Protein Drinks, and Meal Replacements

Other Functional Beverages

Sales include both ready-to-drink (RTD) versions that are bottled or canned and beverage powders. This report also includes functional dry coffee and tea that are brewed with water to become functional beverages.

This report includes sales of the above items from:

Grocery stores, supermarkets, and discount grocers (e.g., Kroger, Safeway, ALDI)

Mass merchandisers (e.g., Walmart, Target, Meijer) and warehouse clubs (e.g., Costco, Sam's Club, BJ's)

Convenience stores (e.g., Pilot/Flying J, Circle K, 7-Eleven) and dollar stores (e.g., Dollar General, Family Dollar)

Other retailers, such as gift stores

All online outlets, including online-based grocers (e.g., Amazon, Thrive Market, FreshDirect, Boxed), third-party pack-and-deliver companies that use their own workforces to purchase groceries at various stores and deliver them to customers (e.g., Instacart), brands that sell their own food products via their websites, direct-to-consumer, and online sales from websites or apps of retailers in the previous categories

Key Topics Covered:

Recent Historical Trends from the Pandemic to the Inflation Era

Boosted Online Grocery Shopping Activity

Activity Spiked in 2020 during the Early Part of the Pandemic

Many Consumers Continued Ordering More Groceries Online in 2021 and 2022

Frequency of Grocery Shopping in 2023: In-Person vs. Online

Snacking and Healthy Eating Habits

Changes to Snacking Habits in 2023

Most Still Consider the Pandemic a Health Threat Personally or to Family/Friends

Concerns about Future Potential Pandemic Outbreaks

Rising Prices during the Pandemic

Many Consumers Are Concerned about Inflation and Rising Food Prices

Consumers Find Price More Important for Food and Beverage Purchase Decisions in 2023

Cutting Back on Household Expenses

Food Shortages during the Pandemic

Concerns about Food Shortages

Stockpiling of Food and Beverage Items

Negative Personal Effects of the Pandemic

Negative Effects Reported in 2020 and 2021

Continuing Mental and Physical Health Effects

Stress Levels and Impact on Food/Beverage Consumption

Pandemic Effects on Work

Changes to Work Patterns Have Continued in 2021 and 2022

In-Store Shopping Patterns

Overview and Market Trends

The COVID-19 Pandemic Was the Jumpstart the Online Grocery Market Needed

Impact on the Beverage Market

Concerns about Food Waste

Most Consumers Are Concerned about Food Waste

How Consumers Reduce Food Waste

Opportunities for Functional Beverages

Rising Rates of Reported Food Allergies and Lactose Intolerance over Time

Purchases of Foods with Allergy-Friendly Labels

Many Consumers Purchase Allergy-Friendly Foods for Reasons Other Than an Allergy or Intolerance

Plant-Based and Plant-Forward Trends

Plant-Based Eating and Sustainability Are Buzzwords Important to the General Public

Nutrients, Ingredients, and Desired Health Benefits Sought by Consumers

Consumers Continue to Seek Out Nutrient Sources in Foods and Beverages

Sources Used to Consume Nutrients

Consumers Report Increasing Consumption of Protein from Poultry and Whole-Plant Sources

Avoiding or Limiting Sugar Intake

Reasons for Avoiding or Limiting Sugar Intake

Sugar Continues to Be Preferred Over Low/No-Calorie Sweeteners

Many Sweeteners Are Considered Unsafe by Consumers

Avoiding or Limiting Sodium

Information Consumers Seek Out on Nutrition Facts Labels

Mindful and Intuitive Eating

Frequency of Feelings and Behaviors Associated with Mindful and Intuitive Eating Patterns

Consumer Mindfulness Index

Marketing Trends and Opportunities

"Superfoods", "Adaptogens", and "Food as Medicine"

Hemp and CBD

Brain Health, Cognitive Function (Nootropics), and Mental Focus

Sleep, Relaxation, and Stress Relief

Dealing with Sleep Issues

Promoting Relaxation and Stress Reduction

The Role of Alcoholic Beverages and Non-Alcoholic Alternatives

Energy and Sports Functions

Immunity Boosting and Gut Health

Meal Replacement and Weight Management

Some Consumers Engage in "Cleanse" and "Detox" Diets or Intermittent Fasting to Boost Immunity, Mood

Opportunities to Interest Older Consumers in Functional Beverages

"Better-for-You" Trends

Clean Label

Unrefined Sugar

Sugar-Free/No Sugar Added Products and Alternative Sweeteners

Low-Carb/High Protein, Keto, and Paleo Diets

Vegan/Plant-Based Products Appeals to Those Looking to Eat a Plant-Forward Diet

Organic and Non-GMO Products

Dairy and Dairy Alternatives

Personalized Nutrition

Direct-to Consumer (DTC) Marketing

New Companies and Products with Niche Appeal May Choose DTC Channels

Subscriptions Save Consumers Money and Boost Sales

Private Labels

In-Store Purchasing Trends

Retail Stores Rely More On Impulse Purchases

Private Label Products Are a Driver of Store Traffic and Retailer Loyalty

Consumer Demographics

Consumer Psychographics

Packaging Trends

The Balance Between Effective, Sustainable, and Low-Cost Packaging

Protective Packaging Is Important For Product Integrity

Retail-Ready Packaging Promotes Stocking Efficiency in Stores

Consumer Insights on Recycling, Household Waste, Sustainability, and Packaging

Functional Beverage Connection

Recycling and Household Waste

Access to and Use of Curbside/Residential and Drop Off Recycling Services

Opinions on Packaging Materials

Sustainable/Eco-Friendly Packaging Types Consumers Look for

Opinions on Food Packaging

Beverage Packaging Forms that Consumers Purchase



