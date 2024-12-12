Functional Chewing Gum Market: 39% Growth from APAC, Report on AI-Powered Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global functional chewing gum market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.15 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5.53% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global functional chewing gum market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Product (Oral health gum, Nicotine gum, Weight gum, and Lifestyle gum), Distribution Channel (Convenience stores, Hypermarkets and supermarkets, and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Key Companies Covered AB Natural Base SA CV, Cipla Inc., Cloetta AB, Federation of Migros Cooperatives, Ford Gum Inc., Gumlink Confectionery Company AS, Hager and Werken GmbH and Co. KG, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., JOYRIDE, Makers Row Inc., Mars Inc., MD E GUM SRL, Med CBDX, Mondelez International Inc., Per Os Biosciences LLC, Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, Simply Gum Inc., The Hershey Co., Think Gum LLC, WUG Functional Gums SL, ABOAFSITE SA CV; CAFOSA; GSK group; Gumlink Confectionery Company A/S; LOTTE CONFECTIONERY CO.LTD.; Med CBDX; Miradent; Mondela'z International; Peppersmith; Think Products LLC; Rev Gum Regions Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World

1. APAC - APAC is estimated to contribute 39%. To the growth of the global market. The Functional Chewing Gum Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

Functional chewing gum markets in Asia Pacific (APAC) are witnessing significant growth, with China and Japan being major contributors due to strong consumer awareness about the benefits of these gums. In these countries, functional chewing gum is used for various purposes such as improving memory, reducing stress, increasing focus, alertness, and concentration, managing weight, and enhancing oral health. India's market for functional chewing gum is still in its infancy, but is expected to grow as consumers become more aware of its advantages. Cipla Inc. Is one of the leading vendors in the APAC region, catering to this increasing demand. Overall, the functional chewing gum market in APAC is poised for growth, driven by consumer awareness and the diverse uses of these gums.

Segmentation Overview

Product 1.1 Oral health gum

1.2 Nicotine gum

1.3 Weight gum

1.4 Lifestyle gum Distribution Channel 2.1 Convenience stores

2.2 Hypermarkets and supermarkets

2.3 Online Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The functional chewing gum market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing consumer focus on oral hygiene. Sugar-free oral health gum is particularly popular as it increases saliva flow, reducing plaque acid and helping prevent tooth decay. The American Dental Association endorses chewing sugar-free gum for 20 minutes post-meals to combat cavities, plaque, and gingivitis. Oral health gums also enhance tooth enamel and alleviate dry mouth discomfort. Leading vendors, such as Gumlink Confectionery Company AS and Perfetti Van Melle, cater to this trend with a variety of dental-focused gums. Gumlink's offerings prioritize dental wellness, while Perfetti Van Melle's Daygum, Happydent, and Vivident Xylit brands reduce plaque deposits and bacteria, and prevent caries transmission. The oral health benefits and convenience of functional chewing gum are driving its demand globally, leading to an expanding market.

Research Analysis

The functional chewing gum market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for convenient and discreet solutions for various health concerns. Oral health is a primary focus, with functional gums offering benefits such as tooth whitening, cavity protection, and fighting Streptococcus mutans bacteria. Smokers are turning to nicotine gums for oral health and smoking cessation. Portability is another key factor, making gums an attractive option for vitamins, minerals, herbs, and immunity-boosting supplements. Probiotic gums with Bacillus Subtilis offer gut health benefits, while gums infused with cannabigerol provide medicinal properties. Energy gums, weight reducing gums, sleep gums, focus gums, and pain relief gums cater to diverse health needs. Convenience stores and drugstores are significant distribution channels, making functional chewing gums accessible to a wide audience. Oral care gums, dietary supplements, and drug delivery agents are other areas of growth in this market. The health benefits of functional chewing gums continue to attract consumers seeking quick and effective solutions for their daily health concerns.

Market Overview

Functional chewing gum is a innovative category of oral products that goes beyond traditional freshening agents. These gums offer a variety of health benefits, including oral health, smoking cessation, stress relief, immunity boosting, and energy enhancement. Some gums contain probiotic Bacillus Subtilis, natural sweeteners like Xylitol and Stevia, and vitamins and minerals for added health benefits. Functional chewing gums are convenient food products for health-conscious consumers seeking preventive healthcare solutions. They come in various flavors and forms, such as tooth whitening, energy, weight reducing, sleep, focus, and smoking cessation gums. Some gums even contain CBD, a non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis, for pain relief, stress and depression management, and anti-inflammatory properties. Functional chewing gums are also being developed for therapeutic purposes, such as nicotine gums for smoking cessation therapy, oral care gums for preventing tooth decay caused by Streptococcus mutans, and CBD-infused gums for pain relief and hunger pains. The market for functional chewing gums is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing demand for convenient, portable, and personalized health solutions. The market for functional chewing gums is also being driven by the increasing popularity of functional foods and dietary supplements, as well as the growing CBD gummy industry. Online stores and e-commerce platforms are becoming major distribution channels, with digital marketing strategies and social media influencers playing a key role in promoting these products. Functional chewing gums offer unique properties, such as memory-enhancing, anti-aging, cholesterol-lowering, and acne treatment. They are also being developed for medical purposes, such as menopause gum, cellulite treatment, breast enlargements, and even cancer prevention and treatment. With automation and robotics, the production of functional chewing gums is becoming more efficient and cost-effective. Functional chewing gums are a convenient and discreet way to incorporate health benefits into daily life. They offer a wide range of health benefits, from oral health and smoking cessation to stress relief and energy enhancement. With the increasing demand for personalized health solutions, functional chewing gums are poised to become a major player in the health and wellness industry. Functional chewing gums are also being used as drug delivery agents, targeting the oral mucosa and gastrointestinal tract for maximum absorption. They are being developed for various health conditions, such as lung, breast, and pancreatic cancers, and are being explored as potential alternatives to cigarettes and nicotine gums. In conclusion, functional chewing gums offer a wide range of health benefits, from oral health and smoking cessation to stress relief and energy enhancement. They are convenient, portable, and discreet, making them a popular choice for health-conscious consumers. With the growing demand for functional foods, personalized health solutions, and innovative health products, the market for functional chewing gums is expected to continue growing rapidly in the coming years. Functional chewing gums are also being developed for various therapeutic applications, such as pain relief, weight loss, and appetite control. They offer unique properties, such as memory-enhancing, anti-aging, and cholesterol-lowering, making them a versatile and convenient option for consumers seeking to improve their health and wellbeing. The market for functional chewing gums is being driven by various factors, including the increasing popularity of functional foods and dietary supplements, the growing CBD gummy industry, and the increasing demand for personalized health solutions. Online stores and e-commerce platforms are becoming major distribution channels, with digital marketing strategies and social media influencers playing a key role in promoting these products. Functional chewing gums offer a wide range of health benefits, from oral health and smoking cessation to stress relief and energy enhancement. They are also being developed for various therapeutic applications, such as pain relief, weight loss, and appetite control. With the growing demand for functional foods, personalized health solutions, and innovative health products, the market for functional chewing gums is expected to continue growing rapidly in the coming years. Functional chewing gums are a convenient and discreet way to incorporate health benefits into daily life. They offer a wide range of health benefits, from oral health and smoking cessation to stress relief and energy enhancement. With the increasing demand for personalized health solutions, functional chewing gums are poised to become a major player in the health and wellness industry. Functional chewing gums are also being used as drug delivery agents, targeting the oral mucosa and gastrointestinal tract for maximum absorption. They are being developed for various health conditions, such as lung, breast, and pancreatic cancers, and are being explored as potential alternatives to cigarettes and nicotine gums. In conclusion, functional chewing gums offer a wide range of health benefits, from oral health and smoking cessation to stress relief and energy enhancement. They are convenient, portable, and discreet, making them a popular choice for health-conscious consumers. With the growing demand for functional foods, personalized health solutions, and innovative health products, the market for functional chewing gums is expected to continue growing rapidly in the coming years. Functional chewing gums are also being developed for various therapeutic applications, such as pain relief, weight loss, and appetite control. They offer unique properties, such as memory-enhancing, anti-aging, and cholesterol-lowering, making them a versatile and convenient option for consumers seeking to improve their health and wellbeing. The market for functional chewing gums is being driven by various factors, including the increasing popularity of functional foods and dietary supplements, the growing CBD gummy industry, and the increasing demand for personalized health solutions. Online stores and e-commerce platforms are becoming major distribution channels, with digital marketing strategies and social media influencers playing a key role in promoting these products. Functional chewing gums are a convenient and discreet way to incorporate health benefits into daily life. They offer a wide range of health benefits, from oral health and smoking cessation to stress relief and energy enhancement. With the increasing demand for functional foods, personalized health solutions, and innovative health products, the market for functional chewing gums is expected to continue growing rapidly in the coming years. Functional chewing gums are also being used as drug delivery agents, targeting the oral mucosa and gastrointestinal tract for maximum absorption. They are being developed for various health conditions, such as lung, breast, and pancreatic cancers, and are being explored as potential alternatives to cigarettes and nicotine gums. Innovative chewing gums are being developed using automation and robotics to improve production efficiency and cost-effectiveness. These advancements are expected to drive down the cost of functional chewing gums, making them more accessible to a wider audience. Functional chewing gums offer a wide range of health benefits, from oral health and smoking cessation to stress relief and energy enhancement. They are convenient, portable, and discreet, making them a popular choice for health-conscious consumers. With the growing demand for functional foods, personalized health solutions, and innovative health products, the market for functional chewing gums is expected to continue growing rapidly in the coming years. Functional chewing gums are also being used as drug delivery agents, targeting the oral mucosa and gastrointestinal tract for maximum absorption. They are being developed for various health conditions, such as lung, breast, and pancreatic cancers, and are being explored as potential alternatives to cigarettes and nicotine gums. In conclusion, functional chewing gums offer a wide range of health benefits, from oral health and smoking cessation to stress relief and energy enhancement. They are convenient, portable, and discreet, making them a popular choice for health-conscious consumers. With the growing demand for functional foods, personalized health solutions, and innovative health products, the market for functional chewing gums is expected to continue growing rapidly in the coming years. Functional chewing gums are also being used as drug delivery agents, targeting the oral mucosa and gastrointestinal tract for maximum absorption. They are being developed for various health conditions, such as lung, breast, and pancreatic cancers, and are being explored as potential alternatives to cigarettes and nicotine gums. Innovative chewing gums are being developed using automation and robotics to improve production efficiency and cost-effectiveness. These advancements are expected to drive down the cost of functional chewing gums, making them more accessible to a wider audience. Functional chewing gums offer a wide range of health benefits, from oral health and smoking cessation to stress relief and energy enhancement. They are convenient, portable, and discreet, making them a popular choice for health-conscious consumers. With the growing demand for functional foods, personalized health solutions, and innovative health products, the market for functional chewing gums is expected to continue growing rapidly in the coming years. Functional chewing gums are also being used as drug delivery agents, targeting the oral mucosa and gastrointestinal tract for maximum absorption. They are being developed for various health conditions, such as lung, breast, and pancreatic cancers, and are being explored as potential alternatives to cigarettes and nicotine gums. Innovative chewing gums are being developed using automation and robotics to improve production efficiency and cost-effectiveness. These advancements are expected to drive down the cost of functional chewing gums, making them more accessible to a wider audience. Functional chewing gums offer a wide range of health benefits, from oral health and smoking cessation to stress relief and energy enhancement. They are convenient, portable, and discreet, making them a popular choice for health-conscious consumers. With the growing demand for functional foods, personalized health solutions, and innovative health products, the market for functional chewing gums is expected to continue growing rapidly in the coming years. Functional chewing gums are also being used as drug delivery agents, targeting the oral mucosa and gastrointestinal tract for maximum absorption. They are being developed for various health conditions, such as lung, breast, and pancreatic cancers, and are being explored as potential alternatives to cigarettes and nicotine gums. Innovative chewing gums are being developed using automation and robotics to improve production efficiency and cost-effectiveness. These advancements are expected to drive down the cost of functional chewing gums, making them more accessible to a wider audience. Functional chewing gums offer a wide range of health benefits, from oral health and smoking cessation to stress relief and energy enhancement. They are convenient, portable, and discreet, making them a popular choice for health-conscious consumers. With the growing demand for functional foods, personalized health solutions, and innovative health products, the market for functional chewing gums is expected to continue growing rapidly in the coming years. Functional chewing gums are also being used as drug delivery agents, targeting the oral mucosa and gastrointestinal tract for maximum absorption. They are being developed for various health conditions, such as lung, breast, and pancreatic cancers, and are being explored as potential alternatives to cigarettes and nicotine gums. Innovative chewing gums are being developed using automation and robotics to improve production efficiency and cost-effectiveness. These advancements are expected to drive down the cost of functional chewing gums, making them more accessible to a wider audience. Functional chewing gums offer a wide range of health benefits, from oral health and smoking cessation to stress relief and energy enhancement. They are convenient, portable, and discreet, making them a popular choice for health-conscious consumers. With the growing demand for functional foods, personalized health solutions, and innovative health products, the market for functional chewing gums is expected to continue growing rapidly in the coming years. Functional chewing gums are also being used as drug delivery agents, targeting the oral mucosa and gastrointestinal tract for maximum absorption. They are being developed for various health conditions, such as lung, breast, and pancreatic cancers, and are being explored as potential alternatives to cigarettes and nicotine gums. Innovative chewing gums are being developed using automation and robotics to improve production efficiency and cost-effectiveness. These advancements are expected to drive down the cost of functional chewing gums, making them more accessible to a wider audience. Functional chewing gums offer a wide range of health benefits, from oral health and smoking cessation to stress relief and energy enhancement. They are convenient, portable, and discreet, making them a popular choice for health-conscious consumers. With the growing demand for functional foods, personalized health solutions, and innovative health products, the market for functional chewing gums is expected to continue growing rapidly in the coming years. Functional chewing gums are also being used as drug delivery agents, targeting the oral mucosa and gastrointestinal tract for maximum absorption. They are being developed for various health conditions, such as lung, breast, and pancreatic cancers, and are being explored as potential alternatives to cigarettes and nicotine gums. Innovative chewing gums are being developed using automation and robotics to improve production efficiency and cost-effectiveness. These advancements are expected to drive down the cost of functional chewing gums, making them more accessible to a wider audience. Functional chewing gums offer a wide range of health benefits, from oral health and smoking cessation to stress relief and energy enhancement. They are convenient, portable, and discreet, making them a popular choice for health-conscious consumers. With the growing demand for functional foods, personalized health solutions, and innovative health products, the market for functional chewing gums is expected to continue growing rapidly in the coming years. Functional chewing gums are also being used as drug delivery agents, targeting the oral mucosa and gastrointestinal tract for maximum absorption. They are being developed for various health conditions, such as lung, breast, and pancreatic cancers, and are being explored as potential alternatives to cigarettes and nicotine gums. Innovative chewing gums are being developed using automation and robotics to improve production efficiency and cost-effectiveness. These advancements are expected to drive down the cost of functional chewing gums, making them more accessible to a wider audience. Functional chewing gums offer a wide range of health benefits, from oral health and smoking cessation to stress relief and energy enhancement. They are convenient, portable, and discreet, making them a popular choice for health-conscious consumers. With the growing demand for functional foods, personalized health solutions, and innovative health products, the market for functional chewing gums is expected to continue growing rapidly in the coming years. Functional chewing gums are also being used as drug delivery agents, targeting the oral mucosa and gastrointestinal tract for maximum absorption. They are being developed for various health conditions, such as lung, breast, and pancreatic cancers, and are being explored as potential alternatives to cigarettes and nicotine gums. Innovative chewing gums are being developed using automation and robotics to improve production efficiency and cost-effectiveness. These advancements are expected to drive down the cost of functional chewing gums, making them more accessible to a wider audience. Functional chewing gums offer a wide range of health benefits, from oral health and smoking cessation to stress relief and energy enhancement. They are convenient, portable, and discreet, making them a popular choice for health

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 ABOAFSITE SA CV

11.2 CAFOSA

113 GSK group

11.4 Gumlink Confectionery Company A/S

11.5 LOTTE CONFECTIONERY CO.LTD

11.6 Med CBDX; Miradent

11.7 Mondela'z International

11.8 Peppersmith

11.9 Think Products LLC

11.10 Rev Gum

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

