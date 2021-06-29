Functional Chewing Gum Market in Packaged Foods & Meats Industry: Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies of Leading Vendors

The functional chewing gum market is expected to grow by USD 2.06 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the functional chewing gum market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The functional chewing gum market will witness Positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Functional Chewing Gum Market Participants:

AB Natural Base SA CV

AB Natural Base SA CV offers gum base for making natural chewing gum.

FITGUM

FITGUM offers functional chewing gum under the brand name FITGUM. It is a dietary supplement containing green tea, citrus extract, chromium chloride, black pepper extract, hawthorn berry and other ingredients.

Gumlink Confectionery Company AS

Gumlink Confectionery Company AS offers chewing gum, mints and candy. The company also offers compressed gum.

Functional Chewing Gum Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Functional chewing gum market is segmented as below:

Product

Oral Health Gum



Nicotine Gum



Weight Gum



Lifestyle Gum

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

The functional chewing gum market is driven by increasing demand for nicotine gum in smoking cessation therapy. In addition, growing awareness about the benefits of functional chewing gum is also expected to trigger the functional chewing gum market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

