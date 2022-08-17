Functional Chewing Gum Market Size to Grow by USD 2.06 billion, 58% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Functional chewing gum is a special type of chewing gum that offers more benefits than regular chewing gum. It is used in numerous health applications, such as smoking cessation therapy, weight management programs, and oral hygiene enhancement.

The functional chewing gum market size is expected to grow by USD 2.06 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Functional Chewing Gum Market 2021-2025:Scope

The functional chewing gum market report covers the following areas:

Functional Chewing Gum Market 2021-2025:Vendor Analysis

The functional chewing gum market is fragmented, with the presence of several regional and international vendors. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. Vendors compete based on different parameters, such as quality and innovation. To survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, vendors must distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

AB Natural Base SA CV, FITGUM, Gumlink Confectionery Company AS, Mars Inc., Med CBDX, Mondelez International Inc., Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, Simply Gum Inc., The Hershey Co., and Think Gum LLC are some of the major market participants.

Functional Chewing Gum Market 2021-2025:Segmentation

Product

Oral Health Gum: The oral health gum segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as increasing consumer awareness about oral hygiene. In addition, chewing gums have several oral health benefits. Hence, there is a high demand for oral health functional chewing gums in the global market, which will accelerate the year-over-year growth rate of this segment during the forecast period.



Nicotine Gum



Weight Gum



Lifestyle Gum

Geography

APAC: This region will account for 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The awareness about functional chewing gum is increasing, which is driving its demand in the region. China , Japan , and India are among the major countries in the functional chewing gum market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Functional Chewing Gum Market 2021-2025:Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist functional chewing gum market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the functional chewing gum market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the functional chewing gum market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of functional chewing gum market vendors

Functional Chewing Gum Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.29 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Natural Base SA CV, FITGUM, Gumlink Confectionery Company AS, Mars Inc., Med CBDX, Mondelez International Inc., Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, Simply Gum Inc., The Hershey Co., and Think Gum LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Oral health gum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Oral health gum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Oral health gum - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Nicotine gum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Nicotine gum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Nicotine gum - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Weight gum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Weight gum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Weight gum - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Lifestyle gum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Lifestyle gum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Lifestyle gum - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AB Natural Base SA CV

Exhibit 47: AB Natural Base SA CV - Overview



Exhibit 48: AB Natural Base SA CV - Product and service



Exhibit 49: AB Natural Base SA CV - Key offerings

10.4 FITGUM

Exhibit 50: FITGUM - Overview



Exhibit 51: FITGUM - Product and service



Exhibit 52: FITGUM - Key offerings

10.5 Gumlink Confectionery Company AS

Exhibit 53: Gumlink Confectionery Company AS - Overview



Exhibit 54: Gumlink Confectionery Company AS - Product and service



Exhibit 55: Gumlink Confectionery Company AS - Key offerings

10.6 Mars Inc.

Exhibit 56: Mars Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Mars Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Mars Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 59: Mars Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Med CBDX

Exhibit 60: Med CBDX - Overview



Exhibit 61: Med CBDX - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Med CBDX - Key offerings

10.8 Mondelez International Inc.

Exhibit 63: Mondelez International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Mondelez International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Mondelez International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 66: Mondelez International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Mondelez International Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Perfetti Van Melle Group BV

Exhibit 68: Perfetti Van Melle Group BV - Overview



Exhibit 69: Perfetti Van Melle Group BV - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Perfetti Van Melle Group BV - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Perfetti Van Melle Group BV - Segment focus

10.10 Simply Gum Inc.

Exhibit 72: Simply Gum Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Simply Gum Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Simply Gum Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 The Hershey Co.

Exhibit 75: The Hershey Co. - Overview



Exhibit 76: The Hershey Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: The Hershey Co. - Key news



Exhibit 78: The Hershey Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: The Hershey Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Think Gum LLC

Exhibit 80: Think Gum LLC - Overview



Exhibit 81: Think Gum LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 82: Think Gum LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology



Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

