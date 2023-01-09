Functional chewing gum market to grow by 5.0% Y-O-Y in 2023; Increasing demand for nicotine in smoking cessation therapy will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Functional chewing gum market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Functional Chewing Gum Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, including AB Natural Base SA CV, Cipla Ltd., Cloetta AB, Federation of Migros Cooperatives, Ford Gum Inc., Gumlink Confectionery Company AS, Hager and Werken GmbH and Co. KG, JOYRIDE, Makers Row Inc., Mars Inc., MD E GUM SRL, Med CBDX, Mondelez International Inc., Per Os Biosciences LLC, Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, Simply Gum Inc., The Hershey Co., Think Gum LLC, WUG Functional Gums SL, Johnson and Johnson, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography

In 2017, the functional chewing gum market was valued at USD 7,820.22 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 4,158.83 million. The functional chewing gum market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,828.5 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.25% according to Technavio.

Functional chewing gum market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Functional chewing gum market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

AB Natural Base SA CV - The company offers functional chewing gum such as Chicle gum base PW-060.

- The company offers functional chewing gum such as Chicle gum base PW-060. Cipla Ltd. - The company offers functional chewing gum under the brand, Nicotex.

- The company offers functional chewing gum under the brand, Nicotex. Cloetta AB - The company offers functional chewing gum under the brands, Sportlife, and Xylifresh.

- The company offers functional chewing gum under the brands, Sportlife, and Xylifresh. Ford Gum Inc. - The company offers functional chewing gum such as MEG Spearmint, and MEG Arctic Mint.

Functional chewing gum market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Increasing demand for nicotine gum in smoking cessation therapy

Growing awareness about the benefits of functional chewing gum

Strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers

KEY challenges –

Lack of efficient chewing gum disposable techniques

Safety concerns associated with functional chewing gum

Stringent regulations and health claim validations

The functional chewing gum market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Functional Chewing Gum Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2828.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.0 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Natural Base SA CV, Cipla Ltd., Cloetta AB, Federation of Migros Cooperatives, Ford Gum Inc., Gumlink Confectionery Company AS, Hager and Werken GmbH and Co. KG, JOYRIDE, Makers Row Inc., Mars Inc., MD E GUM SRL, Med CBDX, Mondelez International Inc., Per Os Biosciences LLC, Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, Simply Gum Inc., The Hershey Co., Think Gum LLC, WUG Functional Gums SL, and Johnson and Johnson Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

