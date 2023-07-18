Functional Drinks Market to grow by USD 57.04 billion from 2022 to 2027|New product launches to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The functional drinks market size is set to grow by USD 57.04 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register an accelerating CAGR of 8.28%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Functional Drinks Market

The report also covers the following areas:

Functional Drinks Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The functional drinks market is segmented as follows:

Product

Energy Beverages



Functional Fruit And Vegetable Juices



Sports Beverages



Prebiotic And Probiotic Drinks



Others

Application

Health



Wellness



Weight Loss

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the energy beverages segment is significant during the forecast period. The main consumer segment of the energy drink segment is primarily young consumers in the age group of 18 to 34 years. This segment is also utilized for mixers for alcoholic cocktails as they minimize the effect of alcohol, enhance drinking capacity, and reduce dizziness. Hence, such factors are fuelling the demand for the energy drink segment. It is observed that there is a significant demand for energy drinks in some regions such as North America. Factors such as availability through various channels of distribution are fuelling the demand for energy drinks in the region as these channels are making them more accessible.

Functional Drinks Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The functional drinks market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors of the functional drinks market include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Clif Bar and Co., Danone, Glanbia Plc, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Kerry Group Plc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kruger GmbH and Co. KG, Lifeway Foods Inc., Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Probi AB, Red Bull GmbH, Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Vendor Offerings

Archer Daniels Midland Co: The company offers functional drinks that include cider, spirits, and drinks such as wine which can be consumed as per the requirements.

The company offers functional drinks that include cider, spirits, and drinks such as wine which can be consumed as per the requirements. Clif Bar and Co: The company offers functional drinks that include energy gel and energy drink mix which are beneficial for tired muscles and crafted for recovery after activity.

The company offers functional drinks that include energy gel and energy drink mix which are beneficial for tired muscles and crafted for recovery after activity. Danone, Glanbia Plc: The company offers functional drinks that are consumed for daily use under the brand names Aqua, Bonafont, Evian, Volvic, and Salus.

Functional Drinks Market 2022-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

New product launches drive the functional drinks market growth during the forecast period. Several vendors in the functional drinks market are increasingly focusing on new product launches to expand to cater to a variety of consumer tastes and expand their market share, thereby increasing their revenue. Many vendors in the market are introducing different flavors with special health benefits. For example, in 2020, Driftwell is launched by Pepsi. One of the main USPs of Driftwell is that it helps consumers relax and unwind before bed. Furthermore, IVUSION was launched by IVUSION Beverage Company LLC, which is a sugarless hydration drink. This drink is extensively formulated by medical professionals inspired by IV therapy. Hence, such developments and innovations are expected to drive the functional drinks market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The increasing popularity of e-commerce is an emerging trend in the functional beverages market during the forecast period. There is an increase in the number of e-commerce portals as the rising penetration of smartphones over the years resulted in vendors marketing and selling their functional drinks through e-commerce channels. Additionally, there is a rise in the number of online grocery stores in major cities, especially in developing economies like India and China. Hence, such a trend is fuelling a shift in vendor preference to expand their presence online, which is positively impacting the market growth. One of the main advantages of vendors is that it helps them to have a competitive edge in the market by reaching a large consumer segment as well as by saving operating and overhead costs when compared with the brick-and-mortar store outlets. Additionally, factors such as easy access to product-related information and improved shopping experience are expected to drive the functional drinks market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The rising concerns regarding obesity can hinder the functional drinks market growth during the forecast period. One of the major concerns for consumers in terms of health and wellness is weight control. There is an increasing preference for food and beverages with low calorie and sugar content among consumers in order to control their weight. Some of the major sources of sugar in functional drinks include fruit juices and energy drinks. For instance, on average, a can of energy drink contains about 26.5 grams of added sugar, whereas large cans have twice the amount of added sugar. These energy drinks also constitute high amounts of fats, artificial sweeteners, caffeine, and starch. As a result, there is a growing concern among consumers regarding functional drinks. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (APP), it is considered that people who train regularly in humid weather conditions only require fewer energy drinks. Thus, a disproportionate consumption of healthy drinks can result in health issues such as weight gain, obesity, and others. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the functional drinks market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Functional Drinks Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist functional drinks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the functional drinks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the functional drinks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of functional drinks market vendors

Functional Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.28% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 57.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.74 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Clif Bar and Co., Danone, Glanbia Plc, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Kerry Group Plc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kruger GmbH and Co. KG, Lifeway Foods Inc., Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Probi AB, Red Bull GmbH, Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

