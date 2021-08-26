Functional Dyspepsia Market in 7MM is estimated to show modest growth at 0.58% CAGR, During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Functional Dyspepsia Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Functional Dyspepsia historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Functional Dyspepsia market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Functional Dyspepsia market report also proffers an analysis of the current Functional Dyspepsia treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the necessary takeaways from the Functional Dyspepsia Market Research Report

Several key pharmaceutical companies, including Astellas Pharma, Zeria Pharmaceuticals, Dong-A ST, and others, are developing novel products to improve the Functional Dyspepsia treatment outlook.

are developing novel products to improve the Functional Dyspepsia treatment outlook. Various new therapies are in development with a focus on combating the limitations of the currently approved drugs. One of the most prominent ones includes Motilitone (Dong-A ST) , among others.

, among others. The Functional Dyspepsia Market shall grow owing to an increasing disease burden due to high disease prevalence, current understanding of the disease leading to increasing awareness, improved management, and better outcomes, and the development of consensus guidelines on Functional Dyspepsia diagnosis and management. Nevertheless, the growth of Functional Dyspepsia Market size might nosedive due to complicated diagnosis, complex management of the condition, less priority about the disease, the issues in drug development, and the lack of drug efficacy criteria in clinical trials.

For further information on Market Impact by Therapies, visit: Functional Dyspepsia Drugs Market Analysis

Dyspepsia is a constellation of symptoms predominantly in the gastroduodenal region of the upper gastrointestinal tract. Functional Dyspepsia is defined as at least one month of epigastric discomfort without evidence of organic disease found during an upper endoscopy.

DelveInsight estimates that the total prevalent Functional Dyspepsia population in the 7MM was estimated to be 4,89,59,808 cases in 2020. It is also observed that the disease is more prominent in females as compared to males.

The Functional Dyspepsia Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Functional Dyspepsia Prevalent Cases

Age-specific Cases of Functional Dyspepsia

Type-specific Cases of Functional Dyspepsia

Gender-specific Cases of Functional Dyspepsia

Functional Dyspepsia Treatment Market

Management of Dyspepsia symptoms relies upon pharmacologic treatments and non-pharmacologic approaches, including psychological and complementary interventions. It is recommended that the standard-dose Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) as a first-line treatment in patients with H. pylori-negative or H. pylori-positive patients after eradication therapy if the symptoms persist. Other therapies recommended are TCA (tricyclic antidepressant) therapy, prokinetics, and psychological therapies.

Acofide (Acotiamide hydrochloride hydrate) by Astellas Pharma and Zeria Pharmaceuticals is the first drug to be approved and marketed for the indication. It is an oral drug approved for the treatment of Functional Dyspepsia. Acotiamide, an acetylcholinesterase (AChE) inhibitor, suppresses the degradation of acetylcholine (ACh) released from cholinergic nerve terminals, thereby enhancing gastric motility in Functional Dyspepsia. It improves the impaired gastric motility and delayed gastric emptying, and consequently the subjective symptoms of Functional Dyspepsia.

Functional Dyspepsia Pipeline

There are several unmet needs associated with Functional Dyspepsia. There is no global consensus on diagnostic criteria, as extreme differences exist in preferences and healthcare settings. The current Functional Dyspepsia treatments are symptom-based; thus, there is a need for novel curative therapies. Despite higher treatment rates, there is a significant social and economic burden associated with the disease. Hence, new upcoming therapies should address these gaps. The Functional Dyspepsia market has a promising outlook with the emerging therapies. Various new therapies such as Motilitone (Dong-A ST) and others are in development to overcome the limitations of the currently approved drugs.

Motilitone (Dong-A ST) is a new herbal drug consisting of Corydalis Tuber and Pharbitidis Semen, which has been developed to treat Functional Dyspepsia. DA-9701, with its multiple mechanisms of action, such as fundus relaxation, visceral analgesia, and prokinetic effects, improves Functional Dyspepsia symptoms in affected patients. Currently, the molecule is in the developmental phase in the United States, and Phase II was completed in 2018.

Functional Dyspepsia Market Dynamics

The growth of the Functional Dyspepsia Market is increasing because of the high disease prevalence, recent changes in diagnostic criteria for better awareness, and scientific advancements help to understand the Functional Dyspepsia pathogenesis better to identify causes and treatment targets in the future. In addition to that, lack of approved therapies indicated for Functional Dyspepsia in the US and EU, and the development of potential drugs for treating the disease, which is in an early stage of clinical development to boost Functional Dyspepsia treatment scenario.

However, the lack of clear-cut disease definition, the ready availability of PPI Therapy for Functional Dyspepsia patients, the lack of epidemiology studies specific to functional gastrointestinal disorders (FGID) or disorders of gut-brain interaction disorders interaction; and the high cost of novel treatments will impede the Functional Dyspepsia Market growth size.

Scope of the Functional Dyspepsia Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Functional Dyspepsia Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Functional Dyspepsia Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Functional Dyspepsia: Astellas Pharma, Zeria Pharmaceuticals, Dong-A ST, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Request for a Webex demo of the report @ Functional Dyspepsia Therapeutics Market

Table of Contents

1 Functional Dyspepsia Key Insights 2 Functional Dyspepsia Report Introduction 3 Functional Dyspepsia Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Functional Dyspepsia 5 Functional Dyspepsia Disease Background and Overview 6 Functional Dyspepsia Epidemiology and Patient Population 7 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Functional Dyspepsia 7.1 The United States 7.2 EU5 Countries 7.2.1 Germany 7.2.2 France 7.2.3 Italy 7.2.4 Spain 7.2.5 The United Kingdom 7.3 Japan 8 Organizations contributing towards Functional Dyspepsia 9 Functional Dyspepsia Case Reports 10 Functional Dyspepsia Patient Journey 11 Functional Dyspepsia Marketed Therapies 11.1 ACOFIDE: Astellas Pharma & Zeria Pharmaceuticals 12 Functional Dyspepsia Emerging Therapies 12.1 Motilitone (DA-9701): Dong-A ST 13 Functional Dyspepsia 7MM Market Analysis 13.1 The United States Functional Dyspepsia Market Size 13.2 EU-5 Functional Dyspepsia Market Size 13.2.1 Germany Market Size 13.2.2 France Market Size 13.2.3 Italy Market Size 13.2.4 Spain Market Size 13.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 13.2.3 Japan Functional Dyspepsia Market Size 14 Functional Dyspepsia Market Drivers 15 Functional Dyspepsia Market Barriers 16 Functional Dyspepsia SWOT Analysis 17 Functional Dyspepsia Unmet Needs 18 Functional Dyspepsia KOL Views 19 Appendix 20 DelveInsight Capabilities 21 Disclaimer 22 About DelveInsight

Browse full report with detailed TOC with charts, figures, tables @ Functional Dyspepsia Diagnostics Market Report

