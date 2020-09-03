Functional Fitness Method And Celebrity Favorite P.volve Announces Studio Debut In Chicago's West Loop

P.volve's methodology is grounded in functional fitness practices and combines 'mind-to-muscle' resistance training with its proprietary equipment line to help you achieve sustainable, long-lasting results that enhance your everyday life. The workout, which is redefining high-intensity fitness, pledges to work your body from the inside out, increase mobility, posture and balance, and build a strong, sculpted physique.

"We are thrilled to bring P.volve to the Chicago market," said Rachel Katzman, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of P.volve. "Since we opened our first studio in 2018, we always knew Chicago would be next. We know in today's world, people want to be able to take a hybrid approach to fitness - workout in studio with their friends and accountability partners, stream from home when their schedule is tight and have the option to privately train. That's what we strive to do at P.volve - create an ecosystem that removes the barriers to overall wellness!"

P.volve's brand new, state-of-the art 4,600 square foot studio will bring its innovative method to Chicagoans through two 55-minute classes: Cardio Burn and Strength & Sculpt. Consisting of one main studio that holds 25 people (9 people based on government mandates) and a luxurious locker room, the fitness destination boasts choreographed lighting to set the mood for each class and instructor. Membership options will include single classes, class packages as well as a hybrid option that combines studio classes, virtual classes and on-demand workouts.

Safety First

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, P.volve is committed to keeping the safety and health of their clients and members at the forefront of the studio launch. Abiding by government operating procedures, the studio installed the following features:

Enhanced ventilation systems with MERV 13 filters and Bi-Polar Ionization Units for air purification

A trushermal body temperature scanner

Plexiglass partitions

Contact tracing system with myworkbadge.com

Gold Shield Antimicrobial hand soap & monthly treatments

Social distancing markers

Additionally, all staff, clients, and members will be required to wear a mask at all times and will have the option to use lockers in a socially distanced manner. In between classes, clients and members will be asked to wait outside while the staff participates in a deep cleaning of the studio and all equipment.

"Our remarkable community is the glue that holds our brand together, so their safety is of utmost importance," states Julie Cartwright, P.volve's President. "We are taking every precaution to make studio classes a seamless and secure experience, while also providing a support system for Chicago citizens."

P.volve hit the scene in 2017 when it launched an international digital streaming service and a state-of-the-art studio in New York City with raving endorsements from celebrities such as Molly Sims, Kate Bosworth, JoJo Fletcher, and Madelaine Petsch. Featured in publications such as Vogue, Health Magazine, WWD, Women's Health, Forbes, PopSugar and on The Today Show, the brand quickly grew an international presence and devoted following. Along with the opening of the Chicago studio, P.volve will be launching a new studio in Los Angeles in September in West Hollywood.

For more information and to sign up for a class at our new Chicago studio, visit: https://www.pvolve.com/pages/sign-up-for-a-class-chi or email: [email protected] .

About P.volve

P.volve is re-defining high-intensity fitness; by pairing functional movements with resistance training, it strengthens and sculpts the entire body, while also increasing mobility, posture and balance to improve everyday life. P.volve launched in November 2017 and was co-founded by Rachel Katzman and Stephen Pasterino, in partnership with Camelot Venture Group, whose portfolio companies include 1-800 CONTACTS, SmileDirectClub and Quicken Loans. Available worldwide, P.volve is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit www.pvolve.com and @pvolve on Instagram.

