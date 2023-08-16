Functional Fluidics Announces Global Expansion into Africa

News provided by

Functional Fluidics

16 Aug, 2023, 08:31 ET

DETROIT, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Functional Fluidics, a US-based biotechnology company, proudly announces its global expansion into Africa in the fourth quarter of 2023. 

For nearly a decade, Functional Fluidics has been offering a suite of clinically validated assays to pharmaceutical companies and clinical providers across the United States to help support sickle cell disease new drug development and overall patient care.

Continue Reading
Functional Fluidics
Functional Fluidics

Sickle cell disease is a globally prevalent genetic disorder. It is estimated that around 300,000 babies are born with sickle cell disease (SCD) each year worldwide. Sub-Saharan African countries bear a significant burden with a high prevalence of SCD and play an important role in the global landscape of sickle cell disease.

"Functional Fluidics is taking a proactive approach by establishing new operations in sub-Saharan Africa starting in Nigeria in 2023. We are committed to expanding the access to valuable insights on the health of red blood cells that can be obtained from our portfolio of red blood cell biomarkers. Our goal at Functional Fluidics is to help Life Science innovators accelerate the speed, cost and success rate of bringing new life changing therapies to individuals with Sickle Cell Disease," said Dr. Patrick Hines, Founder and CEO of Functional Fluidics.

Functional Fluidics' expansion into Nigeria follows several years of rapid growth and momentum for the company as it strives to be the gold standard for red blood cell health, starting with sickle cell disease.

About Functional Fluidics:

Functional Fluidics is a biotechnology company that specializes in offering valuable insights into the health of red blood cells, addressing the growing demand for reliable biomarkers that objectively monitor the well-being of these cells. With an initial focus on sickle cell disease, the company strives to become the leading authority in red blood cell health. Functional Fluidics integrates clinical trial support, deep scientific knowledge, laboratory expertise and data sciences with the goal of helping our pharmaceutical, biotech and academic partners bring life changing therapies to patients faster, and more cost effectively.

Media Contact:
Andre Moxie, Chief Commercial Officer
Functional Fluidics, Inc.
(313) 315-2555, Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Functional Fluidics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.