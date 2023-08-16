Functional Fluidics Announces Global Expansion into Africa

DETROIT, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Functional Fluidics, a US-based biotechnology company, proudly announces its global expansion into Africa in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For nearly a decade, Functional Fluidics has been offering a suite of clinically validated assays to pharmaceutical companies and clinical providers across the United States to help support sickle cell disease new drug development and overall patient care.

Sickle cell disease is a globally prevalent genetic disorder. It is estimated that around 300,000 babies are born with sickle cell disease (SCD) each year worldwide. Sub-Saharan African countries bear a significant burden with a high prevalence of SCD and play an important role in the global landscape of sickle cell disease.

"Functional Fluidics is taking a proactive approach by establishing new operations in sub-Saharan Africa starting in Nigeria in 2023. We are committed to expanding the access to valuable insights on the health of red blood cells that can be obtained from our portfolio of red blood cell biomarkers. Our goal at Functional Fluidics is to help Life Science innovators accelerate the speed, cost and success rate of bringing new life changing therapies to individuals with Sickle Cell Disease," said Dr. Patrick Hines, Founder and CEO of Functional Fluidics.

Functional Fluidics' expansion into Nigeria follows several years of rapid growth and momentum for the company as it strives to be the gold standard for red blood cell health, starting with sickle cell disease.

