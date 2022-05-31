Functional Fluidics Shares Advances in Red Blood Cell Biomarkers at Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research's 16th Annual Symposium

DETROIT, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In medical news, Functional Fluidics today announces that abstracts related to their red blood cell biomarker used in sickle cell disease management will be presented during the Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research's (FSCDR) 16th Annual SCD Research and Educational Symposium in Florida from June 10th - June 12th, 2022.

The scientific leadership team at Functional Fluidics will be presenting their latest findings from recent research conducted with their red blood cell health biomarkers. These presentations include:

Clinical Biomarkers in SCD: Envisioning a Care Model Focused on Health Maintenance Versus Crises Intervention Plenary Session: Patrick Hines , MD/PhD, Founder & CEO of Functional Fluidics will be discussing opportunities to apply biomarkers in clinical practice to enable a focus on health maintenance vs crisis intervention. June 11 , 9:00-10:00am ET

, MD/PhD, Founder & CEO of Functional Fluidics will be discussing opportunities to apply biomarkers in clinical practice to enable a focus on health maintenance vs crisis intervention. , "Novel Biomarkers and Surrogate Endpoints Clarify Sickle Cell Disease Status and The Effects of Disease-Modifying Therapies" Educational Session: A panel discussion led by Patrick Hines , MD/PhD including notable leaders, Dr. Andrew Campbell , and Dr. Alex Glaros . June 11 , 11:00am-1:00pm ET

Live Poster Presentations on June 12, 4:45pm - 6:15pm ET

, "Deployment of Red Cell Health Biomarkers at Sickle Cell Disease Pilot Sites" - Jennell White , PhD, Senior Scientist, Functional Fluidics

- , PhD, Senior Scientist, Functional Fluidics

"Hypoxia-Induced Sickling to Assay SCD Treatments Affecting Hemoglobin Polymerization" -Michael Tarasev, PhD/MBA, Chief Technology Officer, Functional Fluidics

"We are proud to be a long-standing participant at The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research Annual Symposium. This event brings together leaders helping to shape the future in sickle cell disease treatments and education," said Patrick Hines, CEO and Founder of Functional Fluidics. "Our latest research indicates that our red blood cell health biomarkers can help predict and monitor pain crises in individuals with sickle cell disease (SCD). Functional Fluidics is committed to leveraging biomarkers to enable a focus on health maintenance vs crisis intervention for individuals with sickle cell disease."

Functional Fluidics will be exhibiting at Booth #5 in the exhibit hall

Sickle Cell Disease Impacts Thousands of American Families

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), it is estimated that approximately 100,000 Americans are affected by Sickle Cell Disease, and it occurs in 1 out of every 365 African-American births. Sickle cell disease is a genetic disorder that affects hemoglobin, the protein that delivers oxygen within the body. Unhealthy red blood cells mediate abnormal blood flow that can lead to complications, including stroke, infections, and pain.

About Functional Fluidics

Functional Fluidics is a biotechnology company with a high complexity CLIA-certified diagnostic lab striving to be the gold standard in red blood cell (RBC) health: beginning with Sickle Cell Disease. Functional Fluidics provides RBC function biomarkers to address an urgent healthcare need for well-validated biomarkers that objectively monitor RBC health. They offer a suite of biomarkers to clinical providers, pharmaceutical, academic, and biotech partners globally to support drug development and patient care. Functional Fluidics also offers specialty contract research and send out test services. Learn more at: www.FunctionalFluidics.com .

