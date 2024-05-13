Functional Food and Cosmetics Fuel Growth: Sea Buckthorn Market Set for Remarkable Expansion to reach USD 1,025 Million by 2034 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

The sea buckthorn market is driven by its growing popularity as a functional food and cosmetic ingredient. Consumers are drawn to its health properties and its use in various products like juices, supplements, and skincare. The market is expected to see significant growth in Asia, particularly in South Korea (12.3% CAGR), China (10.8% CAGR), and Japan (11.8% CAGR).

NEWARK, Del., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The sea buckthorn market is expected to be valued at USD 393.1 million in 2024. Sea buckthorn's healthy properties are not a secret and have seen the product become a household name in households, especially in Asia and Europe. Thus, the market has a historical precedent to grow upon.

The market is set to register a CAGR of 10.1% over the period from 2024 to 2034. As functional foods become more commonplace, the sea buckthorn market benefits. The ability of sea buckthorn to be blended and molded into juices, shakes, and pies, among others, is lending the product significant growth prospects.

By 2034, the market is set to acquire a valuation of US$ 1,025 million. Apart from food, the use of the product in cosmetic products is set to add considerable value to the market. As the cosmetic industry switches towards organic ingredients, sea buckthorn is a prominent example of the type of ingredient being preferred by consumers.

As part of its functionality in food, sea buckthorn is also finding notable application in dietary supplements. As dietary supplements become more common, due to a combination of factors like the aging population and more people taking up sports, sea buckthorn's use in them is supposed to grow.

"While the market faces some obstacles, like improper supply of raw material on occasion, the overall prospects of it are positive. Use of sea buckthorn for the making of alcoholic drinks is filled to the brim with potential for investors," says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Takeaways from the Sea Buckthorn Market

The sea buckthorn market is projected to be valued at US$ 393.1 million in 2024.

in 2024. Sea buckthorn predominantly comes in the form of juice. Juice is expected to account for 34% of the market share in 2024.

Dietary supplement tops the application segment. For 2024, dietary supplements are anticipated to account for 28% of the market share.

South Korea is a promising country for the market. For the forecast period, the CAGR for South Korea is estimated to be 12.3%.

is a promising country for the market. For the forecast period, the CAGR for is estimated to be 12.3%. China and Japan are pegged to be lucrative countries for the market. The CAGR for China and Japan over the forecast period is predicted to be 10.8% and 11.8% respectively.

and are pegged to be lucrative countries for the market. The CAGR for and over the forecast period is predicted to be 10.8% and 11.8% respectively. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.4% in the United Kingdom over the forecast period.

Competition Analysis of the Sea Buckthorn Market

The market is diverse, as companies of all scales have room to thrive. Partnerships are common in the sector, especially with companies in end user industries. Some of the prominent companies in the market include SeabuckWonders, Wellsash, W.S. Badger Company Inc., and Natures Aid Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Sea Buckthorn Market

In July 2023 , the 30 Day product was launched by Australia -based Mud Organics in the United States . The product contains sea buckthorn

, the 30 Day product was launched by -based Mud Organics in . The product contains sea buckthorn In 2024, a study was published by researchers from Memorial University , Canada , expounding on the benefits of sea buckthorn in fighting obesity.

