Functional Food Ingredients Market is to grow by USD 48.06 billion from 2022 to 2027, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., AMCO Proteins, American International Chemical LLC, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The functional food ingredients market is expected to grow by USD 48.06 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increased demand for functional food ingredients from the probiotics segment is notably driving the functional food ingredients market. However, factors such as the High cost of functional foods may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others), product (probiotics and prebiotics, proteins and amino acid, dietary fibers, vitamins and minerals, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the functional food ingredients market including Ajinomoto Co. Inc., AMCO Proteins, American International Chemical LLC, Arla Foods amba, Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Beneo GmbH, Bio Botanica Inc., Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Diana Food SAS, Givaudan SA, Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances, Kemin Industries Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Tate and Lyle Plc, and Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Ajinomoto- The company offers functional food ingredients, namely AJI-NO-MOTO.

The market share growth by the probiotics and prebiotics segment will be significant during the forecast period. Probiotics, which are found extensively in yogurt, buttermilk, Greek yogurt, and other fermented dairy products, are live organisms, such as Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, and Enterococcus. Functional food ingredients such as prebiotics, present in many fruits and vegetables, are considered to offer significant benefits.

APAC is projected to contribute 37% by 2027. The presence of a large number of functional food ingredient and food additives manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to market growth. The key revenue-producing countries in the region are China , Japan , India , and South Korea .

North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

Functional Food Ingredients Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 48.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., AMCO Proteins, American International Chemical LLC, Arla Foods amba, Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Beneo GmbH, Bio Botanica Inc., Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Diana Food SAS, Givaudan SA, Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances, Kemin Industries Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Tate and Lyle Plc, and Archer Daniels Midland Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

