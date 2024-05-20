Functional Food Ingredients Market size is set to grow by USD 53.14 bn from 2024-2028, increased demand for functional food ingredients from probiotics segment to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global functional food ingredients market size is estimated to grow by USD 53.14 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 7.38% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download Free sample report in a minutes

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Functional Food Ingredients Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Probiotics and prebiotics, Proteins and amino acid, Dietary fibers, Vitamins and minerals, and Others), Application (Food and beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., AMCO Proteins, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arla Foods amba, Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Bio Botanica Inc., Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Givaudan SA, Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kemin Industries Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Omega Protein Corp., Sudzucker AG, Symrise AG, and Tate and Lyle PLC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global functional food ingredients market is driven by the rising demand for omega-3 fatty acids, with sources shifting from fish to algae, krill, and GM plants. Omega-3 aids in disease prevention and FDA approval of alternative sources fuels growth. Key trends include organic food, plant-based products, e-commerce, texture and stability improvement, and nutritional value enhancement. Applications span sauces, soups, baked goods, and pharmaceuticals. Technologies like high-pressure processing and microwave extraction are used for production. Other trends include vitamin D supplements, prebiotics, probiotics, and nutrigenomics for various health conditions.

Market Challenges

The global functional food ingredients market growth is challenged by high costs of functional foods, including nutraceuticals and medical foods. Prices are 30%-500% higher due to distribution, storage, and transportation expenses, complex extraction processes. Key trends include demand from chronic diseases, micronutrient deficiencies, and health-conscious consumers for ingredients like antioxidants, probiotics, fibers, vitamins, and minerals. Regulations, technological advancements, and the animal feed industry also impact the market.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Buy Report

Segment Overview

This functional food ingredients market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Probiotics and prebiotics

1.2 Proteins and amino acid

1.3 Dietary fibers

1.4 Vitamins and minerals

1.5 Others Application 2.1 Food and beverages

2.2 Pharmaceuticals

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Probiotics and prebiotics- The functional food ingredients market in 2023 is primarily driven by the probiotics and prebiotics segment, with chronic diseases and micronutrient deficiencies fueling the demand. The middle class and government fortification programs are key consumers, while technological conditions and legislative regulations shape market trends. Probiotic strains like Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, and Enterococcus, found in yogurt, buttermilk, and Greek yogurt, are in focus due to their health benefits. International food regulations ensure safety and quality of minerals, fiber, vitamins, flavonoids, and other nutrients, including conjugated linolenic acid, beta-carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin, quercetin, kaempferol, catechins, and anthocyanidins. Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties are sought after for energy drinks, proteins in sports drinks, and creatine, branch-chained amino acids for health-conscious consumers. Fibers, amino acids, and probiotic ingredients are essential for the dietary supplements and animal feed industries. Technology advances in probiotic strains improve gut health, immune system, and cognitive function. Probiotic supplements and clean labels are consumer preferences. Allergies and plant-based proteins are also market considerations.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Functional Food Ingredients Market encompasses a wide range of components derived from High-hydrostatic pressure, Ultrasound-assisted extraction, Microwave-assisted extraction, Pulsed electric field, and Supercritical fluids. These techniques are employed to extract Carotenoids, such as Beta-carotene, Lutein, and Zeaxanthin, as well as Minerals, Fiber, Vitamins, Flavonoids like Quercetin, Kaempferol, Catechins, and Anthocyanidins, and Conjugated linolenic acid. These ingredients play a crucial role in addressing Chronic diseases and Micronutrient deficiencies, particularly among the Middle class. Government fortification programs and Technological conditions facilitate the production and distribution of Fortified food. However, Legislative regulations and International food regulations must be adhered to ensure safety and efficacy. Probiotic strains are also gaining popularity in the market for their health benefits.

Market Research Overview

The Functional Food Ingredients Market encompasses a wide range of products derived from various sources, including probiotics, proteins, and carbohydrates. These ingredients offer numerous health benefits, such as improving digestive health, enhancing muscle growth, and reducing inflammation. Nutrients like carotenoids, flavonoids, and omega-3 fatty acids are also integral to this market. Cardiovascular health is a significant focus, with fibers and antioxidants playing crucial roles. The market is driven by consumer preferences for healthier options and the increasing awareness of the connection between diet and overall wellness. Ultrasonic processing, fermentation, and other advanced technologies are used to extract and preserve these functional ingredients, ensuring their efficacy and bioavailability. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising demand for functional foods and beverages, as well as the increasing acceptance of natural and organic products.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Probiotics And Prebiotics



Proteins And Amino Acid



Dietary Fibers



Vitamins And Minerals



Others

Application

Food And Beverages



Pharmaceuticals



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio