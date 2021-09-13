Functional Foods and Beverages Market in Packaged Foods & Meats Industry | Technavio estimates $ 106.64 Bn Growth during 2021-2025

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters for business growth.

The functional f&b market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits associated with functional foods and beverages.

Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Functional foods and Functional beverages) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Product innovations are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the functional foods and beverages market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The functional foods and beverages market covers the following areas:

Functional F&B Market Sizing

Functional F&B Market Forecast

Functional F&B Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Campbell Soup Co.

Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd.

General Mills Inc .

. Kellogg Co.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Unilever Group

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Functional foods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Functional beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

