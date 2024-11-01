Functional Foods, Girl Dinner 2.0 Among Top 2025 Trends According to Specialty Food Association Trendspotter Panel

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association (SFA) Trendspotter Panel has provided a sneak peek at the future of food, releasing their predictions for the top 2025 food and beverage trends. Comprising 20 experts from diverse segments of the culinary world, the SFA Trendspotters track emerging specialty food and beverage products in their own work and at the bi-annual SFA Fancy Food Shows, thereby getting an early look at the flavors, formats, and ideas that will hit mainstream retailers and restaurants sooner than later.

Specialty Food Association Trendspotter Panel 2025 Trends Predictions

"The specialty food market is uniquely powerful at pointing the way forward for the larger food industry, because the makers of specialty products respond first to changing consumer preferences and values," said Leana Salamah, SVP of Marketing & Communications at SFA. "Looking to 2025, trends like the increasing appetite for real sugar over artificial or the upscaling of cooking at home with premium ingredients will absolutely be reflected in more 'mainstream' outlets. Watch fast-casual restaurants, convenience stores, and other chains adopt these consumer-driven trends, and you'll understand the value of staying on top of emerging specialty food trends."

Read on to learn what the Trendspotters expect to see in food and beverage in 2025, including cross-category trends like Functional Foods and Girl Dinner 2.0 as well as category-specific predictions like Vivacious Vinegars.

Here are the seven top trends the Trendspotter Panel anticipates for 2025:

Girl Dinner 2.0. Snacking is here to stay, with freestyle format and flavor combinations infusing new energy into the red-hot category. "Consumers will become even more flexible with how they eat," in 2025, predicted Trendspotter Melanie Bartelme. "Most US consumers eat traditional meals every day, but snacking is on the rise. Savvy food and drink brands will help consumers see the products they make as suitable for however consumers choose to eat them. Think pizza cupcakes for lunch, jianbing for dinner, and dumplings as a snack." Cited as one of the top trends driving growth in SFA's 2024-25 State of the Specialty Food Industry research, snacking is gaining nuance and seeing new innovation. Look for "familiar snacks with a twist," said Trendspotter Jeannie Houchins, like Fishwife's tinned seafood, Poppy Hand -crafted Popcorn, Acme's Lox in a Box snack kit, Firehook Crackers, Lotus Foods Forbidden Rice Ramen, Brooklyn Cured charcuterie and Goodnow Farms Chocolate.





Also Trending

Oil-based Hot Sauces "Enthusiasm over traditional chili crisps and salsas machas heralds in a new wave of creative riffs, many of which are made by cool-kid 1st, 2nd, and 3rd gen immigrant founders keen to celebrate their culinary roots," said Craddock. SFA members in this space include Cuatro Mamas, Chingonas, Tierra Negra , and Fly By Jing.





"Enthusiasm over traditional chili crisps and salsas machas heralds in a new wave of creative riffs, many of which are made by cool-kid 1st, 2nd, and 3rd gen immigrant founders keen to celebrate their culinary roots," said Craddock. SFA members in this space include Cuatro Mamas, Chingonas, , and Fly By Jing. Black Garlic. "It's all over fine dining, and we'll see it as a flavor in specialty snacks soon," said Trendspotter Sarah Lohman. Epicurean Pantry's Black Garlic line, which includes ketchup, pearls, and honey, and Olivelle's Black Garlic Shiitake Rub and Seasoning showcase SFA members embracing this trend.





"It's all over fine dining, and we'll see it as a flavor in specialty snacks soon," said Trendspotter Sarah Lohman. Epicurean Pantry's Black Garlic line, which includes ketchup, pearls, and honey, and Olivelle's Black Garlic Shiitake Rub and Seasoning showcase SFA members embracing this trend. Lavender . Cited at the Summer Fancy Food Show, "this floral note is making its way into various food and beverage products. Expect to see it soar in confectionery, preserves, and specialty drinks," said Shelke. Brands will be "leveraging lavender," in 2025, predicted Cirkus. Savannah Bee Company Lavender Raw Honey, Beehive Cheese Coffee-Lavender Cheese and Simpson & Vail Lavender Lace Tisane are some examples from SFA members.





. Cited at the Summer Fancy Food Show, "this floral note is making its way into various food and beverage products. Expect to see it soar in confectionery, preserves, and specialty drinks," said Shelke. Brands will be "leveraging lavender," in 2025, predicted Cirkus. Savannah Bee Company Lavender Raw Honey, Beehive Cheese Coffee-Lavender Cheese and Simpson & Vail Lavender Lace Tisane are some examples from SFA members. Flavored Cheeses. "It's not all blueberry Wensleydale, kiddos. Flavored cheese is getting fancier, and far more global," said Craddock. She continued: "Examples include Marieke's fenugreek gouda, Vermont Creamery's honey-truffle chevre, and Montchevre's collaboration with Mike's Hot Honey."

Taste the Trends at the 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show

These trends—and many more—will be everywhere at the upcoming Winter Fancy Food Show, including in the all-new First Taste Experience food hall, where a full day of sampling and discovery of 2025 trends is planned. Qualified buyers, distributors, importers, and others may register now for the Show , taking place January 19-21 in Las Vegas.

Professionals from diverse segments of the culinary world comprise the SFA's Trendspotter Panel: Sherin Ali, Brand Strategist at Mokha Creative Studios; Patsy Ramirez-Arroyo, food & sustainability consultant; Melanie Bartelme, Associate Director, Mintel Food & Drink; Mikel Cirkus, dsm-firmenich, Global Creative Director, Foresight & Trenz, Taste; Kat Craddock, editor in chief, CEO, SAVEUR; Jenn de la Vega, Put A Egg On It; Jonathan Deutsch, Ph.D., CHE, CRC, Drexel University; Jeanette Donnarumma, Food Media Producer; Dr. Beth Forrest, Professor of Liberal Arts and Food Studies at the Culinary Institute of America; Jeannie Houchins, Global Food & Beverage Communications Executive; Thomas Joseph, Marquee Brands/Martha Stewart, Sur La Table; Chala June, writer; Sarah Lohman, Food Historian and Author; Klancy Miller, freelance, For the Culture; Kara Nielsen, Kara Nielsen Food Trends; Chef Clara Park, founder, eat cetera Philly; Stan Sagner, Strategy Consultant, We Work For Food, LLC; Kantha Shelke, Ph.D., CFS, IFT Fellow, Corvus Blue LLC; Cathy Strange, Ambassador of Food Culture, Whole Foods; V. Sheree Williams, The Global Food & Drink Initiative, Cuisine Noir.

