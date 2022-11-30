DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Foods Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global functional food market.



The global functional foods market is expected to grow from $180.58 billion in 2021 to $191.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The market is expected to grow to $243.83 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the market are, Unilever, BNL Food Group, Dean Foods, The Coca-Cola Company, Arla Foods, Abbott Laboratories, PepsiCo Inc., Kraft Foods Inc., and Nestle.



The global functional foods market is expected to grow from $180.58 billion in 2021 to $191.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The market is expected to grow to $243.83 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.



The functional food market consists of sales of functional food and related services. Functional food is highly nutritious and is associated with many health benefits. The benefits include prevention against nutrition deficiencies, protection against diseases, improved cholesterol levels, lower blood pressure, and promote proper growth & development.



The main product types are bakery & cereals, dairy products, meat, fish & eggs, soy products, fats & oils, and Other Product Types. Dairy product is milk and any of the foods made from milk, including butter, cheese, ice cream, yogurt, and condensed and dried milk. The ingredients used for functional foods are carotenoids, dietary fibers, fatty acids, minerals, prebiotics & probiotics, vitamins, and Other Product Types. The various application of these food products are sports nutrition, weight management, immunity, digestive health, clinical nutrition, cardio health, and Other Product Types.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the functional food market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the functional food market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing number of diseases is shifting consumer's focus on healthy eating, which in turn, is projected to boost the demand for functional foods. Functional food provides the human body with healthy nutrition, vitamins & minerals, and reduce the risk of diseases. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is a leading cause of death in the USA and about 6,47,000 Americans die from heart disease every year, which is one of every 4 deaths. Therefore, the increasing number of cardiovascular and other diseases across the globe is anticipated to generate higher demand for a healthy diet, which in turn, is likely to propel the revenues for the functional food market over the forecast period.



The higher price of functional food products attributing to the inclusion of healthier or natural ingredients is to limit the growth of the functional food market. The functional foods are sold at higher prices and holds larger profit margins than conventional food. The price of functional food is considerably 30 to 500% above similar conventional foods. Thus, the higher prices of functional food are to act as a major restraint for the growth of the functional food market over the forthcoming years.



Key players dealing in the functional food market are increasingly focusing on new product developments and company expansion in order to meet the rising demand from the consumers. For instance, in September 2019, Tyson Foods Inc. announced the launch of its new brand Pact Snack Bites, a line of functional refrigerated protein snacks. Pack Snacks Bites are produced with fruits, nuts, and functional ingredients such as probiotic cultures, turmeric, kombucha, matcha, collagen protein, and prebiotic fiber.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Functional Food Market Characteristics



3. Functional Food Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Functional Food



5. Functional Food Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Functional Food Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Functional Food Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Functional Food Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Functional Food Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Bakery & Cereals

Dairy Products

Meat, Fish & Eggs

Soy Products

Fats & Oils

Other Product Types

6.2. Global Functional Food Market, Segmentation By Ingredients, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Carotenoids

Dietary Fibers

Fatty Acids

Minerals

Prebiotics & Probiotics

Vitamins

Other Ingerdients

6.3. Global Functional Food Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Sports Nutrition

Weight Management

Immunity

Digestive Health

Clinical Nutrition

Cardio Health

Other Applications

7. Functional Food Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Functional Food Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Functional Food Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1qx6x4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets