Functional Glass Coatings Market is Expected to be Worth US$ 2.1 Billion in 2023, Pyrolytic Coating is Expected to Maintain its Dominance in the Market During the Forecast Period, Says Stratview Research

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the functional coatings market over the trend period of 2012 to 2017 and forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Functional Glass Coatings Market: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global functional glass coatings market is forecasted to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 2,052.1 million in 2023. Increasing applications of glass in various sectors including architecture, automotive, food & beverage, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals, along with a surge in the performance requirement of glass substrates to meet the requisite properties of different applications have given rise to the demand for functional glass coatings. Functional coating enhances or modifies the properties of a glass substrate and offers several crucial properties, such as adhesion, wettability, chemical resistance, wear resistance, scratch resistance, gloss, hydrophobicity, self-cleaning, anti-static, anti-reflective, and anti-bacterial properties, to the glass substrate.

There are a host of factors burgeoning the demand for functional glass coatings in a diverse range of applications. Among all, the biggest driving factor is an organic growth of the architectural industry. Increasing building and infrastructure activities and surge in global investments for construction of taller buildings with increasing usage of glass for aesthetic appearance are the major factors driving the growth of functional glass coatings in the architectural industry. Rising demand for energy savings and green building concept has created ample opportunities for functional glass coating manufacturers to develop and innovate coatings to produce highly efficient architectural glass for the industry. Another factor, which is acting as a catalyst to the growth of functional glass coatings, is consistently increasing automobile production.

In addition to that, rapidly changing market dynamics, such as increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings owing to several environmental initiatives by regulatory authorities, such as, LEED, RoHS, and REACH standards; growing penetration of glass in a wide array of applications; increasing functionality of coatings in a glass; and advancements in functional glass coating materials and manufacturing processes are further substantiating the growth opportunities for new entrants as well as for the existing players in the global functional glass coatings market.

Based on the end-user type, architectural glass is expected to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Increasing building and infrastructure activities in developing economies coupled with increasing glass content in building and infrastructure are the key factors propelling the demand for functional coatings in the segment. Automotive glass, another segment with a considerable share, is likely to witness healthy growth rate over the next five years.

In terms of application technique type, pyrolytic coating is expected to maintain its dominance in the market during the forecast period, driven by its low-cost advantage and consistent performance. Pyrolytic coating and sputtered coatings are the two main technologies for applying Low-E coatings on a glass substrate.

Based on the coating type, specialty coatings segment dominated the market in 2017. Specialty coatings include various coating solutions, such as self-cleaning, anti-reflective, anti-microbial, anti-UV, anti-smudge, anti-fog, and transparent conductive coatings.

Research findings suggest that Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest functional glass coatings market during the forecast period. China, India, and Southeast Asia are the growth engines of the Asia-Pacific's functional glass coatings market in the foreseeable future. North America and Europe are also likely to exhibit good growth during the same period, driven by high production of vehicles and growing demand for the energy-efficient buildings.

Major functional glass coating manufacturers are Asahi Glass Co., Ltd (AGC), Apogee Enterprises, Inc., Arkema, Ferro Corporation, Guardian Industries, ICD High Performance Coatings, Johnson Matthey, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (NSG), Saint-Gobain S.A., and Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V. Development of high-performance functional glass coatings, expansion in untapped and growing markets, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the global functional glass coatings market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

The functional glass coatings market is segmented into the following categories:

Functional Glass Coatings Market, by End-User Type:

Architectural Glass (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Automotive Glass (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Display Panel Glass (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Container Glass (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Functional Glass Coatings Market, By Application Technique Type

Pyrolytic Coating (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Sputtered Coating (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Screen Printing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Spray Coating (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Sol-gel Coating (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Functional Glass Coatings Market, By Coating Type

Low-E Coatings (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Specialty Coatings (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Functional Glass Coatings Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

, , and ) Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Italy , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

, , The UK, , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

, , , and Rest of ) Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , Argentina , and Others)

