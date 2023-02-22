Functional Milk Market to Worth $36.63 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Market Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global functional milk market was valued at USD 25.22 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 36.63 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.42% during 2022-2028, according to the new research report by Arizton Advisory & Intelligence. Increased demand for personalized nutrition, availability of fortified milk powders for adults, and fortified milk for beauty & skin health are the major trends in the market.

Functional Milk Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028

The 14-19 age group segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the global functional milk market in 2022. The demand for functional milk among the 14–19 age group is high in developed countries. In addition, the growth in nutrient deficiencies among this age group in LMICs due to the lack of policies and programs to improve adolescents' health and nutritional status is expected to create lucrative opportunities for functional milk market growth. The market by the 14-19 age group is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the projected period. Increased awareness of the benefits of functional milk and government initiatives in LMICs can bring huge market growth opportunities.

Functional Milk Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 36.63 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 25.22 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 6.42 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Form, Age Group, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographical Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, the US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Africa, and Saudi Arabia Page Number 326 Key Vendors Nestlé, Danone, Lactalis International, Abbott, Aroma Milk Products, Arla Foods amba, Best Way Ingredients, Best Health Foods, Bright Life Care, CAPSA, Crediton Dairy, Dairy Farmers of America, Ehrmann, F&N Dairies, FrieslandCampina, Fonterra, Glanbia, GCMMF, Heritage Foods, INGREDIA, Land O' Lakes, Lycotec, MEGMILK SNOW BRAND, Milligans Food Group, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable, Parag Milk Foods, SADAFCO, SLEEPWELL, Stolle Milk Biologics, Synlait, Tirlán, Tesco, Vindija d.d., Valfoo, and Vinamilk Market Dynamics Demand for Lactose-free Functional Milk

Demand for Lactose-free Functional Milk Micronutrient Inadequacies

Micronutrient Inadequacies Demand for Protein-rich Milk Customization Available If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3748

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Functional milk fills nutrient gaps in the diet, helps reverse night blindness and other nutrition deficiency diseases, and promotes nervous system maintenance in children and adults. Milk fortification is a simple, preventive, low-cost approach to reducing micronutrient inadequacies. Some new developments in the global functional milk market include:

The need to replenish lost nutrients leads to the fortification of dairy products.

Health-conscious consumers consider functional milk as a healthier alternative to normal milk, as it includes vitamins A and D, calcium, protein, and other nutrients.

Countries globally increase the sales of functional milk products due to awareness of their benefits.

China and India experienced an increase in functional milk demand. Additionally, many other market segments are anticipated to perform fairly and attain promising growth prospects during the forecast period. However, the shift in consumer preferences toward functional milk alternatives, trade barriers, and associated socio-economic challenges are expected to affect the functional milk market growth.

Fortified Milk for Beauty & Skin Health

Oral supplementation of micronutrients to prevent aging gained traction and popularity with the rise in the aging population. Skin aging combines biological and extrinsic aging caused primarily by sunlight and other environmental toxins. The global aging population and increased skincare lifestyles are expected to create a huge demand for functional milk.

Lycotec offers a range of functional prebiotic milk based on a proprietary incorporation process of LycoBiotic, a patented new class of prebiotic molecules, into dairy lipid droplets. The clinical validation of LycoBiotic demonstrated its ability to stimulate the probiotic bacteria population in the human colon, which can slow down the aging process. This anti-aging effect of LycoBiotic is synergistically boosted by incorporating Lycotec's proprietary extract of coffee beans, which, together with energy-stimulating caffeine, has a high concentration of sirtuin (SIRT)-stimulating anti-aging polyphenols. The company seeks investments and partnerships to transfer already developed LycoBiotic food and beverage prototypes to its industrial production and to bring new functional products to the market, to improve not only gut, liver, and skeletal muscle health but also rejuvenate skin.

Functional Milk Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Lactose-free Functional Milk

Increasing incidence of Micronutrient Inadequacies

Rising Demand for Protein-rich Milk

Restraints

Increasing Preference for Functional Milk Alternatives

Increasing Stringent Trade Barriers

Rise in Socioeconomic & Raw Material Formulation Challenges

Opportunities:

Increased Demand for Personalized Nutrition

Availability of Fortified Milk Powders for Adults

Fortified Milk for Beauty & Skin Health

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Key Company Profiles

Nestlé

Danone

Lactalis International

Abbott

Aroma Milk Products

Arla Foods amba

Best Way Ingredients

Best Health Foods

Bright Life Care

CAPSA

Crediton Dairy

Dairy Farmers of America

Ehrmann

F&N Dairies

FrieslandCampina

Fonterra

Glanbia

GCMMF

Heritage Foods

INGREDIA

Land O' Lakes

Lycotec

MEGMILK SNOW BRAND

Milligans Food Group

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable

Parag Milk Foods

SADAFCO

SLEEPWELL

Stolle Milk Biologics

Synlait

Tirlán

Tesco

Vindija d.d.

Valfoo

Vinamilk

Market Segmentation

Form

Powder

Liquid

Age Group

14–19

20–64

1–13

65 & Above

Application

Immunity & Disease Management

Weight Management

Clinical Nutrition

Others

Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Grocery Stores

Specialty Stores

Institutional Sales

Geography

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India



Thailand



Indonesia



Philippines



Malaysia



Vietnam

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Spain



Italy



Russia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Africa



Saudi Arabia

To find out more, visit www.arizton.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and ﷟HYPERLINK "https://www.facebook.com/AriztonAI" Facebook

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Market Research Reports:

Goat Milk Products Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global goat milk products market is expected to cross USD 17.9 Billion by 2027. Product innovations are expected to drive the demand. Manufacturers are offering flavored items like flavored products, cheese, and yogurt to boost sales.

Personalized Nutrition Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028: The global personalized nutrition market is expected to reach USD 24.08 billion by 2028. Increasing consumer awareness of health, a better understanding of health and fitness, and the increasing adoption of digital healthcare are the major factors that are driving the personalized nutrition market in recent years.

U.S. Clinical Nutrition Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The U.S. clinical nutrition market is expected to reach USD 16.63 billion by 2027. The innovation in personalized and targeted clinical nutrition solutions delivers new industry growth opportunities in the U.S. clinical nutrition market. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic positively influenced the innovation in targeted and personalized clinical nutrition solutions.

Parenteral Nutrition Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027: The global parenteral nutrition market is expected to reach USD 10.70 billion by 2027. The increasing poverty at a global level and concern about nutritional health are the major factors that demand the parenteral nutrition supply. The major targeted population is hospitalized patients, preterm birth, cancer patient, and other diseases that demand parenteral nutrition and gives a boost to the market growth at the global market.

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.3.1 MARKET BY FORM

4.3.2 MARKET BY AGE GROUP

4.3.3 MARKET BY APPLICATION

4.3.4 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 INTRODUCTION

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.1.1 HIGHLIGHTS

8 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

8.1 MARKET SCENARIO

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 INCREASED DEMAND FOR PERSONALIZED NUTRITION

9.2 AVAILABILITY OF FORTIFIED MILK POWDERS FOR ADULTS

9.3 FORTIFIED MILK FOR BEAUTY & SKIN HEALTH

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 DEMAND FOR LACTOSE-FREE FUNCTIONAL MILK

10.2 MICRONUTRIENT INADEQUACIES

10.3 DEMAND FOR PROTEIN-RICH MILK

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 PREFERENCE FOR FUNCTIONAL MILK ALTERNATIVES

11.2 INCREASING STRINGENT TRADE BARRIERS

11.3 SOCIOECONOMIC & RAW MATERIAL FORMULATION CHALLENGES

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.2.1 INSIGHTS BY FORM

12.2.2 INSIGHTS BY AGE GROUP

12.2.3 INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION

12.2.4 INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

12.2.5 INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 FORM

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 POWDER

13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 LIQUID

13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14 AGE GROUP

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 14-19

14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4 20–64

14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.5 1–13

14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.6 65 & ABOVE

14.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15 APPLICATION

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3 IMMUNITY & DISEASE MANAGEMENT

15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.4 WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.5 CLINICAL NUTRITION

15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.6 OTHERS

15.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3 CONVENIENCE STORES

16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.4 HYPERMARKETS

16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.5 GROCERY STORES

16.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.6 ONLINE

16.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.7 SPECIALTY STORES

16.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.7.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.8 INSTITUTIONAL SALES

16.8.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.8.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.8.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17 GEOGRAPHY

17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

17.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

18 APAC

18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3 APAC: FORM

18.4 APAC: AGE GROUP

18.5 APAC: APPLICATION

18.6 APAC: DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

18.7 KEY COUNTRIES

18.7.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.2 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.3 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.4 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.5 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.6 THAILAND: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.7 INDONESIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.8 PHILIPPINES: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.9 MALAYSIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.10 VIETNAM: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19 NORTH AMERICA

19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3 NORTH AMERICA: FORM

19.4 NORTH AMERICA: AGE GROUP

19.5 NORTH AMERICA: APPLICATION

19.6 NORTH AMERICA: DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

19.7 KEY COUNTRIES

19.7.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20 EUROPE

20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3 EUROPE: FORM

20.4 EUROPE: AGE GROUP

20.5 EUROPE: APPLICATION

20.6 EUROPE: DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

20.7 KEY COUNTRIES

20.7.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.3 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.4 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.5 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.6 RUSSIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 LATIN AMERICA

21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.3 LATIN AMERICA: FORM

21.4 LATIN AMERICA: AGE GROUP

21.5 LATIN AMERICA: APPLICATION

21.6 LATIN AMERICA: DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

21.7 KEY COUNTRIES

21.7.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.7.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.7.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.3 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: FORM

22.4 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: AGE GROUP

22.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: APPLICATION

22.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

22.7 KEY COUNTRIES

22.7.1 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7.2 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7.3 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

23.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

23.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

23.2.1 NESTLÉ

23.2.2 DANONE

23.2.3 LACTALIS INTERNATIONAL

23.2.4 ABBOTT

24 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

24.1 NESTLÉ

24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

24.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

24.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES

24.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS

24.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

24.2 DANONE

24.3 LACTALIS INTERNATIONAL

24.4 ABBOTT

25 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

25.1 AROMA MILK PRODUCTS

25.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

25.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

25.2 ARLA FOODS AMBA

25.3 BEST WAY INGREDIENTS

25.4 BEST HEALTH FOODS

25.5 BRIGHT LIFE CARE

25.6 CAPSA

25.7 CREDITON DAIRY

25.8 DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA

25.9 EHRMANN

25.9.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

25.9.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

25.10 F&N DAIRIES

25.11 FRIESLANDCAMPINA

25.12 FONTERRA

25.13 GLANBIA

25.14 GCMMF

25.15 HERITAGE FOODS

25.16 INGREDIA

25.17 LAND O' LAKES

25.18 LYCOTEC

25.19 MEGMILK SNOW BRAND

25.20 MILLIGANS FOOD GROUP

25.21 MOTHER DAIRY FRUIT & VEGETABLE

25.22 PARAG MILK FOODS

25.23 SADAFCO

25.24 SLEEPWELL

25.25 STOLLE MILK BIOLOGICS

25.26 SYNLAIT

25.27 TIRLÁN

25.28 TESCO

25.29 VINDIJA D.D.

25.30 VALFOO

25.31 VINAMILK

26 REPORT SUMMARY

26.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

26.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

27 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

27.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.2 MARKET BY FORM

27.3 MARKET BY AGE GROUP

27.4 MARKET BY APPLICATION

27.5 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

27.6 APAC BY FORM

27.7 APAC BY AGE GROUP

27.8 APAC BY APPLICATION

27.9 APAC BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

27.10 NORTH AMERICA BY FORM

27.11 NORTH AMERICA BY AGE GROUP

27.12 NORTH AMERICA BY APPLICATION

27.13 NORTH AMERICA BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

27.14 EUROPE BY FORM

27.15 EUROPE BY AGE GROUP

27.16 EUROPE BY APPLICATION

27.17 EUROPE BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

27.18 LATIN AMERICA BY FORM

27.19 LATIN AMERICA BY AGE GROUP

27.2 LATIN AMERICA BY APPLICATION

27.21 LATIN AMERICA BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

27.22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY FORM

27.23 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY AGE GROUP

27.24 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY APPLICATION

27.25 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

28 APPENDIX

28.1 ABBREVIATIONS

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007536/Functional_Milk_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence