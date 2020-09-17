Functional Mushroom Brand, Spore, Launches To Transform The Wellness Landscape

"It took years of living with these symptoms before I discovered the immense healing power of functional mushrooms and was diagnosed with MS. They were an absolute game-changer for me," said Spore co-founder Michael Zavet. "I now have more energy, more mental clarity, and less anxiety than ever before –– all without any hangover, come-down, or side effects. I was ecstatic to find an all-natural solution that could alleviate some of my challenges living with MS. Now I'm committed to increasing awareness about these powerful compounds so that others can improve their lives in a natural, healthy way."

In conjunction with the launch, Spore is committed to partnering with and donating a percentage of all revenues to organizations that are dedicated to researching and discovering transformative treatments for MS. This particular disease causes the immune system to eat away at the protective covering of the nerves and while there are treatments for the disease, there is currently no cure. Spore is committed to alleviating symptoms while furthering the mission of these organizations.

Spore, a new consumer wellness supplement company that is transforming health with functional mushrooms, will help people regain control of their health from the inside, out with their breakthrough line of science-based nutritional supplements. Spore's supplements help with immunity, energy, focus, and sleep to name a few.

