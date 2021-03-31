Functional Proteins - Global Market and Competition Assessment 2020-2025 with COVID-19 Growth Deviation Insights

DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Proteins Market by Type (Whey Protein Concentrates, Isolates, Hydrolysates, Casein, Soy Protein), Source (Animal, Plant), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application and Region - Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global functional proteins market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising awareness regarding health-beneficiary on-the-go supplements are expected to contribute to the growth of the functional proteins market.

By type, whey protein concentrates segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period

Whey protein concentrates are most popular functional proteins. This is attributed to the wholesome nutritional benefits of dairy proteins as they contain all nine essential amino acids which provides overall dietary balance.

With the outbreak of a pandemic, manufacturers are increasingly investing in production of functional proteins owing to its nutritional benefits and immunity-boosting qualities which is projected to drive the growth of the market.

By application, functional food segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period

The functional food segment is projected to capture the largest market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasingly hectic lifestyles of consumers which has risen the demand for on-the-go functional food and beverage products which save preparation and consumption time.

The rising health-consciousness among consumers as chronic diseases prevail in large amounts is also one of the key reasons driving the growth of the functional food segment.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is projected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in chronic lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity and cholesterol level anomalies among Asian consumers. In addition, developing countries like China, India and Japan are witnessing significant economic development which has led to a rise in the demand for functional proteins as consumable on-the-go products.

Consumers can now afford to purchase high-priced functional food products on account of the rising disposable income at their end. Surging internet penetration regarding the ongoing health and wellness trend among the millennial population is also a driving factor for the functional proteins market.

The functional proteins market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Rest of the World including Africa and the Middle East.

Research Coverage

This report segments the functional proteins market based on type, source, form, application and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses - competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles - which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the functional proteins market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study

2.6 Market Scenarios Considered for the Impact of COVID-19

2.7 COVID-19 Health Assessment

2.8 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Functional Proteins Market

4.2 Functional Proteins Market: Major Regional Submarkets

4.3 North America: Functional Proteins Market, by Type and Country

4.4 Functional Proteins Market, by Type and Region

4.5 Functional Proteins Market, by Application

4.6 Functional Proteins Market, by Source

4.7 Functional Proteins Market, by Form

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Instances of Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.2 Rising Healthcare Burden Due to Chronic Ailments

5.2.1.3 Rising Health Awareness Among Consumers

5.2.1.4 Increasing Applications of Functional Proteins

5.2.2 Growing Demand for Functional Proteins for Animal Nutrition

5.2.2.1 Growing Consumption of Functional Foods

5.2.3 Restraints

5.2.3.1 Increasing Allergies and Intolerances Related to a Few Functional Proteins

5.2.3.2 High Cost of Plant-Based Functional Proteins

5.2.4 Opportunities

5.2.4.1 Rising Middle-Class Income in Emerging Economies

5.2.4.2 Technological Advancements in the Functional Proteins Market

5.2.5 Microarrays

5.2.5.1 Growing Popularity of Functional Proteins for Sports Nutrition

5.2.6 Challenges

5.2.6.1 Regulatory Influence

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Sports Nutrition, Which is One of the Major Applications of Functional Proteins

5.3.2 COVID-19 Impact on Functional Proteins Supply Chain and Availability of Raw Materials

5.3.3 COVID-19 Has Benefitted the Functional Foods Market, Further Driving the Demand for Functional Proteins

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Technology Analysis

6.3.1 Hydrolysis

6.3.2 Membrane Filtration Technology

6.3.3 Food Microencapsulation

6.3.4 Biotechnology

6.4 Pricing Analysis: Functional Proteins Market

6.5 Ecosystem Map

6.5.1 Functional Proteins Market: Ecosystem View

6.5.2 Functional Proteins Market: Market Map

6.5.2.1 Upstream

6.5.3 Technology Provider

6.5.4 Ingredient and Raw Material Providers

6.5.4.1 Downstream

6.5.5 Regulatory Bodies & Certification Providers

6.5.6 Key Regulatory Bodies for the Functional Proteins and Other Nutraceutical Ingredients

6.6 YC-YCC Shift

6.7 Patent Analysis

6.8 Trade Analysis

6.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Case Studies

6.10.1 Sustainable Transition to Plant-Protein Production and Consumption

6.10.2 Growing Consumer Demand for Innovative Sources of Functional Proteins

7 Regulatory Framework

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Regulations Related to the Intended Use of Functional Proteins by Companies

7.1.2 Regulations Pertaining to Plant-Based Functional Proteins (Pea Proteins)

7.1.3 Regulations Pertaining to Protein Intake

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Canada

7.2.2 US

7.3 European Union

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 India

8 Functional Proteins Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Functional Proteins Market, by Type

8.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario

8.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario

8.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario

8.2 Hydrolysates

8.2.1 Allergy Aversion and Flavor Enhancement Qualities of Hydrolysates Make Them a Popular Ingredient in Dietary Supplements and Infant Nutrition Products

8.3 Whey Protein Concentrates

8.3.1 Ease of Availability and Less Cost of Production Aid the Popularity of Whey Protein Concentrates

8.4 Whey Protein Isolates

8.4.1 Whey Protein Isolates Showcase Diverse Functionalities

8.5 Casein/Caseinates

8.5.1 Casein is An Active Ingredient in Dietary Supplements as It Induces Loss in Body Weight

8.6 Soy Protein

8.6.1 Low Processing Cost Coupled with All-Round Health Benefits Driving Market Growth

8.7 Other Types

8.7.1 Increase in Demand for Eggs, Wheat, and Pea Proteins

9 Functional Proteins Market, by Source

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Functional Proteins Market, by Source

9.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario

9.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario

9.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario

9.2 Animal Source

9.2.1 Dairy Protein

9.2.1.1 Dairy Proteins Are Preferred Among Consumers Owing to Their Taste and Texture Profile

9.2.2 Egg Protein

9.2.2.1 Highest Protein Content Makes Egg Protein a Highly Preferred Option in the Functional Proteins Market

9.2.3 Gelatin

9.2.3.1 Exemplary Functional Properties and Associated Health Benefits Propelling the Market Growth of Gelatin

9.3 Plant Source

9.3.1 Soy

9.3.1.1 Low Cost of Processing Aids the Market Growth for Soy Protein

9.3.2 Wheat

9.3.2.1 Wheat Gluten Allergies Among Consumers Have Led to An Adverse Impact on the Market

9.3.3 Vegetable

9.3.3.1 Pea Protein to Record a Significant Growth Rate Owing to Its High Nutritious Value

10 Functional Proteins Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Functional Proteins Market, by Application

10.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario

10.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario

10.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario

10.2 Functional Food

10.2.1 Popularity of On-The-Go Protein Snacks and Bars Fuelling the Demand for Functional Proteins

10.3 Functional Beverages

10.3.1 Protein Shakes and Juices Increasingly Preferred by Young Consumers with Hectic Lifestyles

10.4 Dietary Supplements

10.4.1 Functional Proteins Used as An Integral Ingredient in Dietary Supplements

10.5 Sports Nutrition

10.5.1 Protein Used as An Active Ingredient in Sports Nutrition Products

10.6 Animal Nutrition

10.6.1 Functional Proteins Used as a Nutrient Source in Animal and Pet Feeds

11 Functional Proteins Market, by Form

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Dry

11.2.1 Longer Shelf Stability of the Dry Form to Drive the Market Growth

11.3 Liquid

11.3.1 Ease of Mixing in Case of the Liquid Form Projected to Drive Its Growth

12 Functional Proteins Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Functional Proteins Market, by Region

12.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario

12.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario

12.1.1.3 Optimistic Scenario

12.1.2 US

12.1.2.1 Rising Health Concerns and Prevention of Lifestyle Diseases Are the Major Drivers of Functional Proteins

12.1.3 Canada

12.1.3.1 Active Involvement of Government Bodies in the Expansion and Development of the Agri-Food Sector

12.1.4 Mexico

12.1.4.1 Malnutrition and Obesity Triggering the Demand for Functional Proteins

12.2 Europe

12.2.1 Germany

12.2.1.1 Aversion Toward Meat Products Fueling the Demand for Plant-Sourced Functional Proteins

12.2.2 France

12.2.2.1 Plant Proteins Gaining Traction in the French Market

12.2.3 UK

12.2.3.1 High Purchasing Power of Consumers Leading to the Growth of the Functional Proteins Market

12.2.4 Italy

12.2.4.1 Multitude of Establishments Involved in Cheese Production Fueling the Demand for Dairy-Based Functional Proteins

12.2.5 Spain

12.2.5.1 Food-Related Epidemics and Health Concerns Drive the Functional Proteins Market

12.2.6 Rest of Europe

12.2.6.1 Key Players Based Enhancing the Growth Opportunities for the Functional Proteins Market

12.3 Asia-Pacific

12.3.1 China

12.3.1.1 Increased Purchasing Power of Consumers Due to Economic Development Fuels the Demand for Functional Proteins

12.3.2 India

12.3.2.1 Demand for Functional Proteins Triggered by Surging Internet Penetration Among the Millennial Population

12.3.3 Japan

12.3.3.1 Increase in the Country's Aging Population Drives the Demand for Protein-Infused Functional Food Products

12.3.4 Australia & New Zealand

12.3.4.1 Prevalence of Chronic Lifestyle Diseases Such as Diabetes Propels the Demand for Functional Proteins

12.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.3.5.1 Favorable Business Environment Aiding Investments in the Region by Functional Protein Manufacturers

12.4 South America

12.4.1 Brazil

12.4.1.1 Environmental Concerns Associated with the Current Livestock Production System Driving the Functional Proteins Market

12.4.2 Argentina

12.4.2.1 Inclination of Consumers Toward Vegan Diets is Increasing the Demand for Plant-Based Proteins

12.4.3 Rest of South America

12.4.3.1 Untapped Market Entering Growth Stage Ergo Trending Health-Conscious Regimes and Diets

12.5 Rest of the World

12.5.1 Africa

12.5.1.1 Growing Consumer Preference for Low-Calorie Diets Fueling the Demand for Functional Proteins

12.5.2 Middle East

12.5.2.1 Use of Functional Proteins for the Dietary Supplements and Sports Nutrition Segments

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Share Analysis, 2019

13.3 Revenue Analysis of Key Players, 2017-2019

13.4 COVID-19-Specific Company Response

13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Definitions & Methodology (Overall Market)

13.5.1 Stars

13.5.2 Emerging Leaders

13.5.3 Pervasive Players

13.5.4 Participants

13.5.5 Product Footprint

13.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Start-Ups/SMEs)

13.6.1 Progressive Companies

13.6.2 Starting Blocks

13.6.3 Responsive Companies

13.6.4 Dynamic Companies

13.7 Product Launches, Deals, and Other Developments

13.7.1 New Product Launches

13.7.2 Deals

13.7.3 Other Developments

14 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Analyst's View)

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

14.1.2 DSM

14.1.3 BASF

14.1.4 Ingredion

14.1.5 Fonterra

14.1.6 Cargill

14.1.7 Sunopta

14.1.8 DuPont

14.1.9 Roquette

14.1.10 Glanbia

14.1.11 Omega Protein

14.2 Start-Ups/SMEs

14.2.1 Arla Foods

14.2.2 Eesentia Protein Solutions

14.2.3 Protifarm

14.2.4 Frieslandcampina

14.2.5 Amai Proteins

14.2.6 Beneo

14.2.7 Plantible Foods

14.2.8 Merit Functional Foods

14.2.9 Mycorena

