Functional Snacking Powerhouse Cibo Vita Launches Probiotic FruiChias on Revamped NaturesGarden.net Website

TOTOWA, N.J., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Created by snacking innovator Cibo Vita, sold exclusively under its flagship brand Nature's Garden, FruiChias have exceeded its growth trajectory with gut healthy Probiotic FruiChias, available online exclusively. FruiChias are on track to replicate the success of Cibo Vita's healthy snacking space disrupter Probiotic Yoggies, launched in 2023 which are now sold in every Costco, Sam's Club and Walmart nationwide.

Nature's Garden Probiotic FruiChias are made with real fruit puree and chia seeds. FruiChias are free from added sugars, artificial colors or flavors, are non-GMO, gluten-free, kosher and feature 4 grams of dietary fiber and 90 calories per serving. Nature's Garden's patented microencapsulated delivery system allows for its high-quality probiotic strain to remain shelf-stable, ensuring it reaches the gut intact with full absorption for maximum digestive benefit. Founded in 2009, Cibo Vita began by producing private label healthy snack products which consisted of dried fruit and nut combinations for supermarkets nationwide. Nature's Garden is the company's flagship brand that launched in 2011. The company mission is to continuously create innovative products that promote functionality, digestive wellness, and heart health, as well as offer products that are energy-boosting and address a Ketogenic diet. Cibo Vita features over 1000 SKUs.

FruiChias are created with 100 percent real fruit puree and chia seeds, which are packed with four grams of fiber per serving—with an added nutritional benefit of two billion microencapsulated probiotics for gut health. Probiotic FruiChias contain zero traces of added sugars and are completely free of GMOs, gluten, and artificial colors and flavors; they're available in 24 individually packed servings, in three flavors: strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry.

Cibo Vita is launching FruiChias exclusively on a new Nature's Garden website before introducing it to buyers and retailers in order to gain consumer feedback and perfect the product before introducing it to brick-and-mortar stores. The online launch also gives loyal customers first access to an exciting new brand.

FruiChias and Yoggies have moved Nature's Garden toward a new branded style on its website, inspired by the snacks' playful and colorful packaging design. The website initiative was spearheaded by Isik Erturk, the company's User Experience designer.

A Fulbright Scholar who came to the United States from her native Turkey to study design technology, Erturk earned a master's degree in information experience design at world-renowned art and design school Pratt Institute. With an undergraduate degree in psychology, Erturk has unique dual expertise in consumer needs and visual communication. She reconceived the visual identity of Cibo Vita and raised brand assets and awareness through a brand-consistent website redesign to raise engagement of Cibo Vita's target customers.

"Isik brought fresh ideas about how to add vibrancy to the brand in order to reach new and younger consumers. She brings this innovative spirit both the packaging of FruiChias and to the Nature's Garden website. As we continue to grow and penetrate new markets, Isik has spearheaded innovative marketing strategies. She has been a testament to our ability to hire employees from diverse backgrounds who've achieved excellence at highly ranked U.S. colleges and universities. They make a real contribution to our brand," said Emre Imamoglu, co-founder and CEO of Cibo Vita.

To date, FruiChias have surpassed sales expectations and are on track to replicate the success of Probiotic Yoggies. Cibo Vita will be introducing FruiChias to buyers at upcoming industry trade shows in 2025.

About Cibo Vita

Founded in 2009, Cibo Vita began by producing private label healthy snack products which consisted of dried fruit and nut combinations for supermarkets nationwide. Nature's Garden is the company's flagship brand that launched in 2011. The company mission is to continuously create innovative products that promote functionality, digestive wellness, and heart health, as well as offer products that are energy-boosting and address a Ketogenic diet. Cibo Vita features over 1000 SKUs with various combinations of nuts, seeds, dried fruit, trail mixes, and coated pretzels and chocolates. Cibo Vita products are sold in supermarkets, big box, drug chains, health food, and convenience stores as well as warehouse clubs nationwide. The company holds the following certifications: Keto, RSPO, UTZ, Kosher, Organic, Paleo, and Gluten-Free. Its manufacturing, distribution, product development, warehouse facilities, and corporate offices are based in Totowa, NJ. Visit: www.cibovita.com

