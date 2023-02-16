Functional tea market size to grow by USD 3.13 billion from 2021 to 2026: Health benefits of functional tea will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Functional tea market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Functional Tea Market 2022-2026

Vendors : 15+, including Arteasans Beverages LLC, Associated British Foods plc, Barrys Tea, Dilmah Ceylon Tea Co. Plc, ekaterra B.V, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Harney and Sons Fine Teas, Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. z o. o, Numi Inc., ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., PHARMADUS BOTANICALS S.L, Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Organic Merchants, The Republic of Tea, Tiesta Tea Co., Unilever PLC, Simple Life International Holdings Sdn Bhd, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (herbal tea, fruit tea, flower tea, and others) and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the functional tea market, request a sample report

The functional tea market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.13 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.27% according to Technavio.

Functional tea market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Functional tea market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Arteasans Beverages LLC - The company offers functional tea products in different flavors such as green tea, passion fruit, elderberry, black tea, blueberry, ginseng, white tea, mango, passionflower, yerba mate tea, peach, and rosemary.

- The company offers functional tea products in different flavors such as green tea, passion fruit, elderberry, black tea, blueberry, ginseng, white tea, mango, passionflower, yerba mate tea, peach, and rosemary. Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - The company offers functional tea products such as cardamom d lite, ginger, ginger d lite, elaichi, cardamom, special cardamom, lemon, plain, special chai, and masala d lite.

- The company offers functional tea products such as cardamom d lite, ginger, ginger d lite, elaichi, cardamom, special cardamom, lemon, plain, special chai, and masala d lite. Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. z o. o - The company offers functional tea products such as classic, premium, green tea, matcha, green with additives, black, black with additives, pu erh, pu erh with additives, white with additives, and yerba mate.

- The company offers functional tea products such as classic, premium, green tea, matcha, green with additives, black, black with additives, pu erh, pu erh with additives, white with additives, and yerba mate. Numi Inc. - The company offers functional tea products such as immune boost, dandelion detox, throat soother, congest away, de stress, sweet slumber, jasmine green, orange spice, and chocolate pu erh.

Functional tea market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Health benefits of functional tea

Growing demand for organic functional tea

New product launches

KEY Challenges –

Availability of counterfeit functional tea products

Availability of substitutes

Growing preference for DIY at-home functional tea recipes

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact

businesses. Find some insights from a sample report.

The functional tea market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this functional tea market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the functional tea market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the functional tea market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the functional tea market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of functional tea market vendors

Functional Tea Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 139 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.26 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arteasans Beverages LLC, Associated British Foods plc, Barrys Tea, Dilmah Ceylon Tea Co. Plc, ekaterra B.V, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Harney and Sons Fine Teas, Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. z o. o, Numi Inc., ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., PHARMADUS BOTANICALS S.L, Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Organic Merchants, The Republic of Tea, Tiesta Tea Co., Unilever PLC, and Simple Life International Holdings Sdn Bhd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

