Functional Tea Market Size worth USD 3.13 Bn by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by Type and Geography - Technavio

Aug 17, 2022, 09:15 ET
NEW YORK , Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The functional tea market size is expected to grow by USD 3.13 billion at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models. The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies. Grab your Free Sample Report on the Functional Tea Market Right Away!
The functional tea market provides a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications.
The Top players of the Functional Tea Market are covered as:
- Arteasans Beverages LLC
- Associated British Foods plc
- Barrys Tea
- Dilmah Ceylon Tea Co. Plc
- ekaterra B.V
- Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Harney and Sons Fine Teas
- The Republic of Tea
- Tiesta Tea Co.
- Unilever PLC
- Simple Life International Holdings Sdn Bhd
The functional tea market will be affected by the premiumization of functional tea products. Apart from this, other market trends include a growing preference for online shopping and the expansion of organized retailing.
In addition, the health benefits of functional tea, growing demand for organic functional tea, and new product launches will aid in the market growth over the forecast period as well. Buy Sample Report.
Functional Tea Market Segmentation
- By Type
- herbal tea
- fruit tea
- flower tea
- others
- By Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2021-2026.
The functional tea market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Download Free Sample Report.
- What was the size of the global functional tea industry by value?
- What will be the size of the global functional tea industry in 2026?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global functional tea industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global functional tea market?
The functional tea market research report presents critical information and factual data about the functional tea industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the functional tea market study.
|
Functional Tea Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.27%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 3.13 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.26
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 31%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Arteasans Beverages LLC, Associated British Foods plc, Barrys Tea, Dilmah Ceylon Tea Co. Plc, ekaterra B.V, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Harney and Sons Fine Teas, Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. z o. o, Numi Inc., ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., PHARMADUS BOTANICALS S.L, Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Organic MerchantsÂ , The Republic of Tea, Tiesta Tea Co., Unilever PLC, and Simple Life International Holdings Sdn Bhd
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Arteasans Beverages LLC
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.
