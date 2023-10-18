Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market size to increase by USD 822.96 million between 2022 to 2027| Archroma Management GmbH, BASF SE, Biotex Malaysia and more among key companies- Technavio

Technavio

18 Oct, 2023, 18:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market size is expected to grow by USD 822.96, accelerating CAGR of about 4.32% during the forecast period, according to Technavio market analysis. Growing demand for textile finishing chemicals is notably driving the functional textile finishing agents market. However, factors such as the toxicity of chemicals used in functional textile finishing agents may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the functional textile finishing agents market including  Archroma Management GmbH, BASF SE, Biotex Malaysia, CHT Germany GmbH, Covestro AG, Dow Chemical Co., DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman International LLC, Kemin Industries Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Nicca Chemical Co. Ltd., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Organic Dyes and Pigments, Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Rudolf GmbH, Stockmeier Holding GmbH, The Lubrizol Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG. Buy Now for detailed company information

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market 2023-2027
Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Archroma Management GmbH - The company offers functional textile finishing agents such as Arkofix and Fixapret for low emissive crease and shrink resistance, Hydroperm and Sanitized for moisture management and antimicrobial protection.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request FREE Sample Report

Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

  • Repellent and release
  • Flame retardant
  • Antimicrobial and antibacterial
  • Temperature regulation
  • Durable press and others

Type

  • Synthetic
  • Natural

Geography

  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

The repellent and release segment is anticipated to experience notable growth during the forecast period. Within the textile industry, various types of functional finishing agents, including water and oil repellents, mosquito repellents, and dirt-repellent agents, are utilized. Water and oil repellents are applied to fabrics as topical finishing agents to safeguard against water, oil, and soil.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports:

Textile Chemicals Market: The textile chemicals market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,153.79 million.

Waterproof Breathable Textile Market: The waterproof breathable textile market share is expected to increase by USD 666.53 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 822.96 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.5

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 56%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Archroma Management GmbH, BASF SE, Biotex Malaysia, CHT Germany GmbH, Covestro AG, Dow Chemical Co., DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman International LLC, Kemin Industries Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Nicca Chemical Co. Ltd., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Organic Dyes and Pigments, Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Rudolf GmbH, Stockmeier Holding GmbH, The Lubrizol Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by WRITERS

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

Multi-functional Printer Market to USD 6.75 billion between 2022 - 2027| Driven by Increasing demand for MFPs from healthcare sector- Technavio

Physiotherapy Market size to grow by USD 4.59 billion from 2022-2027| Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., AmeriCare Physical Therapy, are among major companies in the market - Technavio

