Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market size to increase by USD 822.96 million between 2022 to 2027| Archroma Management GmbH, BASF SE, Biotex Malaysia and more among key companies- Technavio

18 Oct, 2023, 18:35 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market size is expected to grow by USD 822.96, accelerating CAGR of about 4.32% during the forecast period, according to Technavio market analysis. Growing demand for textile finishing chemicals is notably driving the functional textile finishing agents market. However, factors such as the toxicity of chemicals used in functional textile finishing agents may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the functional textile finishing agents market including Archroma Management GmbH, BASF SE, Biotex Malaysia, CHT Germany GmbH, Covestro AG, Dow Chemical Co., DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman International LLC, Kemin Industries Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Nicca Chemical Co. Ltd., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Organic Dyes and Pigments, Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Rudolf GmbH, Stockmeier Holding GmbH, The Lubrizol Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG. Buy Now for detailed company information
Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis
Archroma Management GmbH - The company offers functional textile finishing agents such as Arkofix and Fixapret for low emissive crease and shrink resistance, Hydroperm and Sanitized for moisture management and antimicrobial protection.
This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request FREE Sample Report
Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Product
- Repellent and release
- Flame retardant
- Antimicrobial and antibacterial
- Temperature regulation
- Durable press and others
Type
- Synthetic
- Natural
Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
The repellent and release segment is anticipated to experience notable growth during the forecast period. Within the textile industry, various types of functional finishing agents, including water and oil repellents, mosquito repellents, and dirt-repellent agents, are utilized. Water and oil repellents are applied to fabrics as topical finishing agents to safeguard against water, oil, and soil.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report
Related Reports:
Textile Chemicals Market: The textile chemicals market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,153.79 million.
Waterproof Breathable Textile Market: The waterproof breathable textile market share is expected to increase by USD 666.53 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8%.
|
Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 822.96 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
3.5
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 56%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Archroma Management GmbH, BASF SE, Biotex Malaysia, CHT Germany GmbH, Covestro AG, Dow Chemical Co., DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman International LLC, Kemin Industries Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Nicca Chemical Co. Ltd., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Organic Dyes and Pigments, Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Rudolf GmbH, Stockmeier Holding GmbH, The Lubrizol Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:
Excustive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by WRITERS
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article