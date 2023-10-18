Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market size to increase by USD 822.96 million between 2022 to 2027| Archroma Management GmbH, BASF SE, Biotex Malaysia and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market size is expected to grow by USD 822.96, accelerating CAGR of about 4.32% during the forecast period, according to Technavio market analysis. Growing demand for textile finishing chemicals is notably driving the functional textile finishing agents market. However, factors such as the toxicity of chemicals used in functional textile finishing agents may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the functional textile finishing agents market including Archroma Management GmbH, BASF SE, Biotex Malaysia, CHT Germany GmbH, Covestro AG, Dow Chemical Co., DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman International LLC, Kemin Industries Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Nicca Chemical Co. Ltd., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Organic Dyes and Pigments, Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Rudolf GmbH, Stockmeier Holding GmbH, The Lubrizol Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG. Buy Now for detailed company information

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market 2023-2027

Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Archroma Management GmbH - The company offers functional textile finishing agents such as Arkofix and Fixapret for low emissive crease and shrink resistance, Hydroperm and Sanitized for moisture management and antimicrobial protection.

Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Repellent and release

Flame retardant

Antimicrobial and antibacterial

Temperature regulation

Durable press and others

Type

Synthetic

Natural

Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and South America

The repellent and release segment is anticipated to experience notable growth during the forecast period. Within the textile industry, various types of functional finishing agents, including water and oil repellents, mosquito repellents, and dirt-repellent agents, are utilized. Water and oil repellents are applied to fabrics as topical finishing agents to safeguard against water, oil, and soil.

Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 822.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Archroma Management GmbH, BASF SE, Biotex Malaysia, CHT Germany GmbH, Covestro AG, Dow Chemical Co., DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman International LLC, Kemin Industries Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Nicca Chemical Co. Ltd., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Organic Dyes and Pigments, Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Rudolf GmbH, Stockmeier Holding GmbH, The Lubrizol Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by WRITERS

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

