Functional Tools are the Key to Success as Tax Day Approaches

You might be surprised to learn that Casio's HR-170RC printing calculator has some decidedly new-school features, like a built-in tax feature that lets you store a frequently-used rate and pull it up at will, slicing your calculation times by an impressive margin. It provides many other functions including: Reprint function - Press REPRINT key to reprint operation and calculation results. Check function - use the CHECK keys to scroll up to 150 steps of past calculations. Clock/Calendar Function - Press TIME key to display current time and date. Grand total function, quick correction of mis-entries, currency exchange calculations, and cost/sell/margin calculations are a few of the other features of this powerful printing calculator. Long after tax season, small businesses will benefit from the variety of functions that help manage their bookkeeping year-round.

"At Casio, we are proud to develop products that include the technologies to make consumers' lives easier," said Makoto Ori, Senior General Manager of Casio's Consumer Products Division. "For Tax season, our printing and desktop products such as the HR-170RC, include the features consumers are looking for to help make tax preparation as easy as possible."

Casio's HR-170RC next generation compact printing calculator has a MSRP of $34.99 and also comes with an adaptor or can run off of four AA batteries.

For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of calculators, please visit www.casio.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/functional-tools-are-the-key-to-success-as-tax-day-approaches-300624139.html

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casiousa.com

