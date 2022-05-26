Functional Water Market Size to Grow by USD 5.763 billion| Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

May 26, 2022, 20:30 ET
Growing popularity of functional water with herbal ingredients will be one of the key trends in the functional water market during 2021-2025
NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The functional water market is a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Apart from the market in focus, Technavio's market analysis reports also provide in-depth coverage of the external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years.
In this report, Technavio defines 2020 as the base year and 2021-2025 as the forecast period. The size of the functional water market is anticipated to grow by USD 5.763 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.
What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?
- Overview of the Market
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Factors Impacting Market Growth
- Vendor Analysis
What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?
|
Segmentation
|
Segments
|
Product
|
Flavored functional water and unflavored functional water
|
Geography
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Functional Water Market?
The growth of the functional water market will be driven by health-consciousness among consumers. Functional water has various minerals, vitamins, herbs, and other essential elements. Many consumers are opting for functional water, with the increase in awareness about its benefits.
What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Functional Water Market?
The growing popularity of functional water with herbal ingredients is a trend in the global functional water market. Consumers are becoming aware of the health benefits of functional water infused with herbs. In addition, functional water products with herbal ingredients are a healthier alternative to sweetened and carbonated beverages. Hence, manufacturers are introducing a wide range of variants that cater to health-conscious consumers.
Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Functional Water Market?
According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the functional water market include Bridgepoint Group plc, Danone SA, Disruptive Beverages Inc., Nestle SA, NYSW Beverage Brands Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Sunsweet Growers Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca-Cola Co., and Trimino Brands among others.
Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?
The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding the shelf space of functional water products at various retail outlets to increase the visibility of their products to compete in the market. In addition, vendors are introducing products with added health benefits to attract the customer base.
|
Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 5.763 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.40
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Bridgepoint Group plc, Danone SA, Disruptive Beverages Inc., Nestle SA, NYSW Beverage Brands Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Sunsweet Growers Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca-Cola Co., and Trimino Brands
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
