Functionize Recognized in the Autonomous Testing Platforms Wave Report by Leading Global Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Functionize , an AI-powered platform used for the intelligent creation of software test cases, today announced that it has been recognized in Forrester's recent Wave report, " The Forrester Wave: Autonomous Testing Platforms, Q4 2025 ," which provides an evaluation of autonomous testing platform providers. Based on the analysis and scoring, Functionize was named a Strong Performer in the report. Functionize was recognized for its AI-native cloud-based testing platform with strong autonomous creation and self-healing, especially for web, API and mobile testing layers.

When outlining the key considerations for companies looking at autonomous testing platforms, Forrester noted that the next frontier transforming how testing is executed is agentic testing, with platforms embedding agents that can plan, learn and act from context. Functionize's innovative agentic-by-design architecture enables AI-assisted and autonomous test creation across multiple layers. Its unique 5D data model has approximately 200 data points per element, enabling self-healing and reducing flakiness.

"Functionize's SaaS model includes AI features, agents, and real-time dashboards to forecast usage, low-code flexibility, and it helps organizations of all sizes—from Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations—ease automation efforts. These are some of the reasons our proprietary technology has been adopted for test creation, execution and maintenance," said Tamas Cser, CEO, Functionize. "With Forrester's prediction that software development will become the top AI use case by the end of 2026, that has immense impacts on testing. As enterprises move to autonomous testing or mature their implementations, we are proud to be at the forefront of this evolution—providing them with the tools to make this testing evolution seamless."

About Functionize

Functionize is an AI-powered platform used for the intelligent creation of software test cases. It empowers enterprises, including Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations, to achieve faster delivery of higher quality software at a lower cost by reducing testing maintenance burdens, increasing automation, and enabling both technical and non-technical users. Functionize provides support for complex ﬂows and supports integration with leading system integrators. Learn more at https://www.functionize.com/ .

