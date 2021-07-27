Functionize Solidifies Growth Trajectory with New CEO and Key Strategic Investor

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Functionize , creator of the first AI-powered testing platform, today announced a strategic investment led by Wipro Ventures alongside the appointment of Gary Messiana as CEO. Together, these updates will drive the company's continuing mission to transform test automation. The financing will be used to strengthen Functionize's proprietary AI technology, which transforms test automation for web applications. This strategic investment comes after the company's $16 million series A in 2019 led by Gary Little, with Wipro Ventures joining follow-on investments from John Mumford, founder of Crosspoint Capital Partners, among others.

Functionize is the first AI-powered test automation platform to offer autonomous features, such as SmartFix, Self Heal and Live Debug. Functionize reconnects product teams, developers and quality engineers by enabling them to participate in the testing process.

"Today marks a major milestone for us as a company. When Functionize was founded five years ago, we set out to revolutionize test automation by applying machine learning and AI to existing time-consuming and manual processes," said Tamas Cser , founder of Functionize. "Wipro Ventures' endorsement further validates that we are paving the way in this industry revolution."

The funding comes as the company enters its next stage of growth with the appointment of Messiana as CEO. Tamas Cser will transition the role of CTO to focus more time on his passion for building and advancing the product.

Companies spend a tremendous amount of time and money on quality assurance programs to ensure their websites are stable. With Functionize, they can significantly speed up this lengthy process, positively impact their bottom line and improve customer satisfaction. This puts Functionize at the leading edge of AI-powered test automation.

"Functionize improves the quality, lowers the cost and speeds up the process of delivering applications to fuel digital transformation, revenue and customer satisfaction growth," said Gary Messiana, newly appointed CEO of Functionize. "Taking on this role provides me with the opportunity to join an innovative organization that is already transforming the amount of time and cost spent in testing. I'm looking forward to leading the team as they realize their ambitious dream of making worldwide software testing more accurate, faster and less expensive."

Since officially launching its cloud-based autonomous testing platform in 2015, Functionize has increased its employee base to over 100 employees and transformed leading Fortune 500 brands. 2021 has seen Functionize focus on improvements to the core platform in line with customer requests. Over the coming months, they are focusing on new products and integrations.

