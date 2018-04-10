Fund Evaluation Group (FEG) to Utilize Gemini's Dedicated Managed Account Platform

Gemini's DMA provides a platform of operational services via managed accounts or funds dedicated to institutional investors. The platform can support a variety of investment types including traditional liquids, illiquids, existing fund structures, and traditional alternatives. The DMA structure provides institutions more transparency of underlying assets, the ability to regulate the liquidity of assets, and better control over costs than they have through more direct fund investments. Asset owners would encompass Pensions, Endowments, Foundations, Outsourced Chief Investment Officers (OCIOs), and Family Offices.

Anthony Festa, CFA, Managing Principal and Head of Portfolio Strategy for FEG, noted, "Gemini's innovative DMA platform aligns with our mission to offer entrepreneurial, forward-thinking solutions that help create value. Our sophisticated clients will benefit by having a solution that can preserve daily liquidity while allowing them to better understand and diversify their sources of risk. We are pleased to partner with an industry leader and offer a robust DMA platform."

Key benefits institutions may achieve when leveraging Gemini's DMA platform include:

Access to investment managers

Improved costs of portfolio implementation

Ability to customize OCIO portfolios at the client level

Portfolio transparency through position-level risk reporting

Third-party guideline monitoring of underlying managers and strategies

Better liquidity terms than is typical of a direct relationship

Greater diversification at lower minimums (reduced need for significant internal resources)

A flexible long-term solution without capacity or investment constraints

Ease of allocation changes, single K-1, and single sub-doc

David Young, President of Gemini Hedge Fund Services and Gemini Alternative Funds, said, "We are pleased to be working with OCIOs like FEG. Providing a DMA solution works to bolster their reputation in the industry, and support their desire to deliver consistent value to their clients. Future clients will appreciate the agility of the DMA platform and the reduction in costs and fees that it provides."

On Tuesday, April 17, at 4 PM Eastern, Mr. Festa will join other executives, thought leaders, and financial advisors on a webinar to discuss the "how, when, and where of managed accounts." The webinar, hosted by Gemini and InvestmentNews, will also cover how to assimilate managed accounts into a well-diversified portfolio and what kind of managed account innovations we should expect in the future. Click here to register.

For further information on DMAs:

JOIN the webinar

DOWNLOAD: "5 Reasons to Consider a Managed Account Platform."

About FEG: FEG (also known as Fund Evaluation Group, LLC), is a national provider of investment advisory services to institutional investors such as endowments, foundations, healthcare organizations, and retirement plans. FEG services include investment consulting, OCIO, and research services. For more information, visit www.feg.com.

About Gemini

Since 1983, Gemini has been providing our partners an ever-expanding suite of services for their investment products, such as modern investor servicing tools, portfolio administration and accounting, comprehensive compliance programs, and guidance on regulations, auditing, and distribution. Gemini's consultative approach and culture of service helps managers and investors navigate and flourish in today's increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape.

Gemini provides a single, integrated solution that supports the launching and servicing of mutual funds, hedge funds, ETFs, private equity funds, variable annuity trusts, and state-sponsored 529 plans. We also offer customized structures designed to support the unique needs of pensions, endowments, and foundations.

Gemini is a subsidiary of NorthStar Financial Services Group, LLC, which has over 875 employees and over $777 billion in assets under management and administration as of February 28, 2018. For more information, please visit www.thegeminicompanies.com.

3215-GAF-04/09/2018

7636-GFS-04/09/2018

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fund-evaluation-group-feg-to-utilize-geminis-dedicated-managed-account-platform-300627121.html

SOURCE Gemini

Related Links

http://www.thegeminicompanies.com

