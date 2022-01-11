Fund Finance Partners Adds Anastasia Kaup as a Partner in Chicago

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fund Finance Partners (FFP) is pleased to announce that Anastasia Kaup has joined the firm as a Partner in Chicago. Anastasia's arrival adds to the firm's depth of expertise and experience, and amplifies the team's decades-long presence in the fund finance ecosystem.

Prior to joining FFP, Ms. Kaup most recently led the fund finance practice at an AmLaw 100 law firm, where she represented alternative asset managers, sponsor-backed companies, and lenders to such entities, in a wide array of financing and investment transactions. Anastasia's extensive fund finance expertise spans subscription and NAV-based credit facilities, partner loan programs, management fee lines of credit, portfolio company financings, structured financing, and derivatives products. She has also advised both emerging and established asset managers in connection with all aspects of product development and capital formation in various formats, benefitting institutional, high- (and ultra-high) net-worth and sovereign wealth investors. Anastasia's advice to clients on the entire range of strategic and capital-related needs, throughout economic cycles, has always been practical and commercial, as well as legal.

Collectively, the FFP team has executed over 1,000 financing transactions totaling nearly $500 billion in lender commitments. The team's prior experience includes leading fund finance practices at AmLaw 100 law firms, and principal roles within global asset management firms. FFP co-founders Zac Barnett and Richard Wheelahan established the firm in 2019, to improve efficiency and returns for alternative asset managers and investors, by utilizing their unique background and relationships across the commercial, legal, and regulatory segments of the market. "The addition of Anastasia," notes Zac, "significantly builds out our capabilities to offer bespoke advisory services. Her broad-based experience advising private funds on liquidity solutions and her nearly two decades of experience relationship-building in the investment industry will offer asset manager clients additional opportunities through FFP's platform."

Anastasia is consistently recognized for both her professional expertise and community contributions. She is a trailblazer in LGBTQ+ community advocacy, volunteer work, and education initiatives, including as a leader for Out in Finance and Lambda Legal. She was recognized as one of the "Best LGBTQ+ Lawyers Under 40" and has been lauded as a "rising star" by clients and industry publications. Additionally, she served on the Board of Directors of New York's largest civil rights and advocacy non-profit organization. Currently, Anastasia serves as Co-Chair of the Fund Finance Association's Diversity in Fund Finance initiative. Anastasia also actively participates in various professional organizations serving the Hispanic/Latinx community, women, and individuals in need. "I have always admired Anastasia's profound commitments to both client service and social causes, particularly diversity and inclusion," says Richard Wheelahan of FFP. Richard continues, "I have no doubt that we are a better firm, providing even better client service, with her as our partner."

About Fund Finance Partners

FFP was created by a team of finance and asset management professionals dedicated to the innovation and expansion of the market of liquidity and capital markets solutions for alternative asset managers and investors. FFP has overseen numerous types of fund finance products, spanning a diverse cross section of alternative asset managers, investors, investment strategies, bank and non-bank lenders, and types of collateral. Whether it's the most complex of hybrid credit facilities, the simplest subscription financings, or debt capital for the asset manager's platform, FFP has the track record and network to implement these solutions, from start to finish. Our streamlined approach saves time and money for all parties, allowing asset managers to focus on their core business, investment strategies, and asset management goals.

